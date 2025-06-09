We've got an uneven floor in a couple of rooms, its quite noticeable. I had a couple of quotes done back in 2019 when we first bought the house but ignored the problem until now, so I'd like to get something done about it.

Anyone got any recommendations? It seems like slim pickings in Wellington and I'm already struggling at quote stage, so far I've tried:

Wellington House Repiling - no response

A Grade Repiling - provided quote, but too expensive

Repiling Specialists - came out, did the assessment for quote, now no response asking for said quote

The Foundation Company - coming to quote this week

Gorilla Repiling - can't come to quote till end of june

Gold Coast Building Removals - can maybe come in two weeks

So if anyone has recommendations out of the list, except for the two that have ghosted me, or new recommendations I can contact that'd be appreciated