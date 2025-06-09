Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wellington repiling recommendations
#319865 9-Jun-2025 13:09
We've got an uneven floor in a couple of rooms, its quite noticeable. I had a couple of quotes done back in 2019 when we first bought the house but ignored the problem until now, so I'd like to get something done about it.

 

Anyone got any recommendations? It seems like slim pickings in Wellington and I'm already struggling at quote stage, so far I've tried:

 

Wellington House Repiling - no response
A Grade Repiling - provided quote, but too expensive
Repiling Specialists - came out, did the assessment for quote, now no response asking for said quote
The Foundation Company - coming to quote this week
Gorilla Repiling - can't come to quote till end of june
Gold Coast Building Removals - can maybe come in two weeks

 

So if anyone has recommendations out of the list, except for the two that have ghosted me, or new recommendations I can contact that'd be appreciated

  #3382104 9-Jun-2025 13:21
Moores Valley Pilers and Movers - Repiling Wellington - Moores Valley Pilers & Movers Ltd

 

 

 
 
 
 

  #3382107 9-Jun-2025 13:25
Thanks, will add to the list and make contact, any experience with them?

  #3382109 9-Jun-2025 13:34
Only that one of the guys moves across the road from me and I've watched them have Brittons put the existing house on a truck, park it down the street, put an even bigger house on the property then put the original on front. Looked like real tidy work from our POV.



  #3382120 9-Jun-2025 14:35
dfnt:

 

A Grade Repiling - provided quote, but too expensive.

 

 

Too expensive compared to your 2019 quotes? You'll have to wait for some more 2025 prices to find out.

