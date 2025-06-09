Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Workshop DIYFireplace wetback -> radiator heater in HRV/DVS system
MarkM536

307 posts

Ultimate Geek


#319867 9-Jun-2025 19:53
Seeking advice or experience on air ventilation systems for heat transfer, particularly systems that use a hot water loop for heating. Does it exist as I think? No air ventilation system is installed yet.

 

 

 

My lounge has a wood burner fireplace. At the other end of my house is 3 bedrooms.

 

The fireplace has an option for a 'wet-back' hot water loop for radiators (add-on). Which got my curious on heaters for air ventilation systems that can use a hot water loop.

 

It turns out there are existing systems...? E.g. The Ruck FTW200/250/315: https://www.moisturemaster.co.nz/products/air-heaters but I am unsure if these are suitable to use with a wood burner (vs an electric hot water heater).

 

 

 

This is my idea of the system:

 

 

Water loop from the fire's wet-back -> radiator in the ducting -> back to the fireplace (that seems to be a no-no) or to a tank/pressure relief -> pump -> returned to fire wet-back.

 

Either moving air from another room or sourcing air from outside for the ventilation system. I would like this system to also bring in air from outside during summer.

 

 

 

 

 

Ideally NZ certified and installed system.

tweake
2327 posts

Uber Geek


  #3382185 9-Jun-2025 20:13
ventilation system as a heating system, no. use a heat transfer system. the difference between them is the amount of air flow, ventilation systems don't flow enough air. most ventilation systems (positive pressure systems) will also slow right down due to the cold outside air.

 

a combo transfer/ventilation system in transfer mode will put all the ventilation air into the lounge and then the heat transfer side will suck it out of the lounge and pump it to the bedrooms, where most of the air will return under the doors etc back to the lounge.

 

using a water coil to heat the air transfer air? i know of a company pushing that sort of product. however one big consideration is what happens if it leaks and how do you stop the water from boiling ? with a wetback hot water tank,  its a lot of mass to start with, and if it boils it overflows outside and refills with some cold water.

 

i would just stick with a heat transfer system. no water to ruin a house with, a huge amount cheaper and easier to control. a lot of them now have controllers so they only turn on when the lounge gets to hot (or whatever temp you set it to).

