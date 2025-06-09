Seeking advice or experience on air ventilation systems for heat transfer, particularly systems that use a hot water loop for heating. Does it exist as I think? No air ventilation system is installed yet.

My lounge has a wood burner fireplace. At the other end of my house is 3 bedrooms.

The fireplace has an option for a 'wet-back' hot water loop for radiators (add-on). Which got my curious on heaters for air ventilation systems that can use a hot water loop.

It turns out there are existing systems...? E.g. The Ruck FTW200/250/315: https://www.moisturemaster.co.nz/products/air-heaters but I am unsure if these are suitable to use with a wood burner (vs an electric hot water heater).

This is my idea of the system:

Water loop from the fire's wet-back -> radiator in the ducting -> back to the fireplace (that seems to be a no-no) or to a tank/pressure relief -> pump -> returned to fire wet-back.

Either moving air from another room or sourcing air from outside for the ventilation system. I would like this system to also bring in air from outside during summer.

Ideally NZ certified and installed system.