OK - let's do some math...

Domestic hot water in NZ used to be limited to 55 C - we're now all much safer (sarc) at 50 C.

Today, my incoming cold water is 16 C.

So, assuming you're at the new limit, that's a rise of 34 C - which needs 40 Wh (Watt hours) of power per litre.

Single shower heads in NZ range from 25 (very old school) to 6 (newest & most parsimonious). Let's assume 15 as a fairly likely & happy medium. So that's 15x40 or 600 Wh per minute under a hot shower.

Adjust as needed to suit your real activity.

So - to burn 10 KWh (10,000 Wh) of electricity in a day - you'd need to run the shower for about 17 minutes (10,000/600).

That's quite a bit for two showers a day - but only you can tell ;-)