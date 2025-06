Hello fellow geeks

Help needed please! Our shower door pivot hinges have snapped and I need to find replacement ones asap. Image:

Tricky thing is that these older models seem to be nowhere and I don't know the exact brand or model. The shower was installed well before we moved in. I have contacted all the major online stores for shower spare parts, and no luck. Posting here with the hope someone can shed some light on where I could source them.

Thanks in advance!