Looking for bathroom fan/light unit with 200mm duct
#319892 12-Jun-2025 07:49
The old unit was tripping the RCD, an electrician found water inside the fan housing. So we need a new one! But finding a suitable model is proving difficult. 

 

We are looking for something with a 200mm duct (if possible). 

 

The old one is a triangular shape, we don't care about the shape of the new one but it's easier to make an existing hole bigger than smaller. Current dimensions are about 310x240. 

 

Any ideas of where to look or who we could speak to? Searching online hasn't been successful so far. 




  #3383072 12-Jun-2025 08:51
200mm is pretty large for a light / extractor combo. I put your question into Perplexity and found this option.

 

You could do this fairly easily with a dedicated fan from somewhere like Fantech or Smooth Air. Give them a call. Then have a couple of downlights put in if you need more lighting.

