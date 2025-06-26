Hi all,
I noticed a couple of cracks or gaps on the walls around the house.
who can fix them?
Builders, plasters, painters? someone else? or all of them?
the painters for sure will be involved, but can they fix the gaps as well?
Plasters or you can use some crack filler
https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/pal-contract-filler-210ml/p/2023591?store=62&gclsrc=aw.ds&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=20853622265&gbraid=0AAAAADvumcD1M6a1gM2Ddfu32IWX0Kod-&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIho22hbSOjgMVJOEWBR32dhLTEAQYDyABEgKhH_D_BwE
Hard to tell where they are, but houses move a bit, and paint cracks.
If the gib was put up without suitable tape, will continue to crack as well has been my experience.
It is likely only cosmetic
Is the first pic on a flat wall or corner? Either way it seems that perhaps tape and plaster wasnt applied very well
Bostik flexible filler is pretty darn good, it wont crack. But, if the issue is poor tape/plaster behind, that may be problematic. On the other hand, if settle has settled, a relatively low cost fix and paint may do.
Beat me to it! :-)
they two different areas.
1- ceiling with wall
2- join of walls
the corner one looks to be repaired at some point. add in the ceiling one with paint pealing in one spot, i would go get someone with moisture meters and thermal camera. could have moisture issues.
ok, from people opinion it seems an "easy" fix, i will start with a painter then...see what the reckon and go from there.
i guessing some painters do plastering work as well....I hope
Yes they do. We had one do work on our rental, he was chatty and excellent, like any profession there is a lot behind just "plasterer and painter"
You could always post that on Builders Crack and see what sort of quotes you get back and from whom?
