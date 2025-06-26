Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Cracks on the wall, who fix them?
samgdan

#320020 26-Jun-2025 17:56
Hi all,

 

I noticed a couple of cracks or gaps on the walls around the house.

 

who can fix them?

 

Builders, plasters, painters? someone else? or all of them?

 

the painters for sure will be involved, but can they fix the gaps as well? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stu1
  #3387259 26-Jun-2025 18:00
Plasters or you can use some crack filler 

 

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/pal-contract-filler-210ml/p/2023591?store=62&gclsrc=aw.ds&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=20853622265&gbraid=0AAAAADvumcD1M6a1gM2Ddfu32IWX0Kod-&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIho22hbSOjgMVJOEWBR32dhLTEAQYDyABEgKhH_D_BwE



mentalinc
  #3387271 26-Jun-2025 18:49
Hard to tell where they are, but houses move a bit, and paint cracks.

 

If the gib was put up without suitable tape, will continue to crack as well has been my experience.

 

It is likely only cosmetic




tdgeek
  #3387273 26-Jun-2025 18:50
Is the first pic on a flat wall or corner? Either way it seems that perhaps tape and plaster wasnt applied very well

 

Bostik flexible filler is pretty darn good, it wont crack. But, if the issue is poor tape/plaster behind, that may be problematic. On the other hand, if settle has settled, a relatively low cost fix and paint may do. 



tdgeek
  #3387274 26-Jun-2025 18:51
mentalinc:

 

Hard to tell where they are, but houses move a bit, and paint cracks.

 

If the gib was put up without suitable tape, will continue to crack as well has been my experience.

 

It is likely only cosmetic

 

 

Beat me to it! :-)

samgdan

  #3387275 26-Jun-2025 18:58
mentalinc:

 

Hard to tell where they are, but houses move a bit, and paint cracks.

 

If the gib was put up without suitable tape, will continue to crack as well has been my experience.

 

It is likely only cosmetic

 

 

they two different areas.

 

1- ceiling with wall

 

2- join of walls

tweake
  #3387276 26-Jun-2025 18:59
the corner one looks to be repaired at some point. add in the ceiling one with paint pealing in one spot, i would go get someone with moisture meters and thermal camera. could have moisture issues.

samgdan

  #3387277 26-Jun-2025 19:00
tdgeek:

 

Is the first pic on a flat wall or corner? Either way it seems that perhaps tape and plaster wasnt applied very well

 

Bostik flexible filler is pretty darn good, it wont crack. But, if the issue is poor tape/plaster behind, that may be problematic. On the other hand, if settle has settled, a relatively low cost fix and paint may do. 

 

 

they two different areas.

 

1- ceiling with wall

 

2- join of walls

 

 

 

ok, from people opinion it seems an "easy" fix, i will start with a painter then...see what the reckon and go from there.

 

i guessing some painters do plastering work as well....I hope 

 
 
 
 

tdgeek
  #3387286 26-Jun-2025 19:06
samgdan:

 

tdgeek:

 

Is the first pic on a flat wall or corner? Either way it seems that perhaps tape and plaster wasnt applied very well

 

Bostik flexible filler is pretty darn good, it wont crack. But, if the issue is poor tape/plaster behind, that may be problematic. On the other hand, if settle has settled, a relatively low cost fix and paint may do. 

 

 

they two different areas.

 

1- ceiling with wall

 

2- join of walls

 

 

 

ok, from people opinion it seems an "easy" fix, i will start with a painter then...see what the reckon and go from there.

 

i guessing some painters do plastering work as well....I hope 

 

 

Yes they do. We had one do work on our rental, he was chatty and excellent, like any profession there is a lot behind just "plasterer and painter"

Handsomedan
  #3387574 27-Jun-2025 09:40
You could always post that on Builders Crack and see what sort of quotes you get back and from whom? 

 

 




