#320031 28-Jun-2025 06:41
My trusty Logitech G633 headphones have intermittent sound in on headphone, the culprit is the 3.5mm -- PC slider switch (it's a bit weird as it is only ever set to PC). I assume there is some dust or a contact issue. I can get thing working in both ears by fiddling with different pressures on the switch but was hoping for a permanent solution. I've tried to blast compressed air in, as well as a bit of CRC, both of which improved things a little but didn't fix completely and it slowly gets worse. 

 

Any thoughts on quick and easy ways to fix? TIA (Sorry for the grotty image, I did try and make them clean 

 

  #3387750 28-Jun-2025 07:05
What you have tried is good however you would probally be better spending the money towards a new pair as opposed to trying to find the perfect silicone grease to spray in.

 

 

 

headphones are not easy to take apart and fix…

 

 

 

edit, you will have to continue to spray in the CRC… enjoy the mess/smell/getting it on your skin and hair

 

 

