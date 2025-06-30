I've just replaced a 25 year old F&P upright freezer with a Beko model.

The power plug on the old freezer had a molded on plug with the cord coming in via the side so we could get the appliance closer to the wall (around 4cm).

However, the new freezer has a plug where the cord comes out perpendicular to the wall so the appliance is now about 7.5cm from the wall and is sticking out of the space it sits in.

Question: - can I cut off the plug and retro fit an after market side entry one. Or do I need to purchase a complete cord with plug and fit that i.e. is there any protection device fitted into the OEM plug/cord ?