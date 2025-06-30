Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Home Workshop DIY Freezer power plug
fastbike

206 posts

Master Geek


#320046 30-Jun-2025 16:04
I've just replaced a 25 year old F&P upright freezer with a Beko model.

 

The power plug on the old freezer had a molded on plug with the cord coming in via the side so we could get the appliance closer to the wall (around 4cm).

 

However, the new freezer has a  plug where the cord comes out perpendicular to the wall so the appliance is now about 7.5cm from the wall and is sticking out of the space it sits in.

 

Question: - can I cut off the plug and retro fit an after market side entry one. Or do I need to purchase a complete cord with plug and fit that i.e. is there any protection device fitted into the OEM plug/cord ?




Otautahi Christchurch

k1w1k1d
1499 posts

Uber Geek


  #3388362 30-Jun-2025 16:08
My suggestion would be to get a short extension lead with a flat side entry plug and plug the freezer into that.

 

I have done this with our upright freezer in the laundry.



frankv
5679 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3388365 30-Jun-2025 16:32
NZ plugs don't have fuses. You can replace the plug yourself... no electrician required. However, what does the freezer say about how close it can be to the wall?

