Hi all,

 

I have a 12-year-old DVS system that no longer seems to be functioning properly — condensation has started appearing in the house again.

 

The controller is showing Fault Code 145, which DVS support couldn't diagnose over the phone. It’s also displaying "--" for the ceiling temperature, though it still shows an accurate temperature inside the house.

 

I tried manually turning the fan off and on - it twitched a few degrees in both directions, but didn’t fully spin unless I gave it a push. I also tried adjusting the fan speed via the controller, but couldn’t tell if it made any difference. Does anyone know how fast these fans are meant to rotate normally?

 

I suspect the fan may need repair or replacement, but I’m unsure why the ceiling temperature sensor would also be unresponsive. Could these issues be related?

 

Has anyone had a similar fault or can recommend next steps? DVS can send a technician, but there’s a wait of a couple of weeks and I’d prefer to sort it sooner (and hopefully more affordably).

 

Cheers.





Our DVS unit died after a similar amount of time, fan didn't want to spin freely. It's ordinarily spinning at a constant rate.
Had it replaced with a new model

