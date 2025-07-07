Firstly:

A heat pump will not "create moisture indoors." It literally has no way to do this. It will heat or cool the air, that's all.

If you have condensation forming on walls and ceilings you have a thermal envelope problem and/or you are not heating the space sufficiently. The reason that moisture forms on a surface is that the temperature of the surface is below the dew point of the air. In Auckland today that is 4-8 degrees. If your walls or ceilings are that cold your house is too cold, you need to heat it more. Better insulation will make this more efficient.

If the wall/ceiling is warm no moisture will condensate. Windows and frames are a different story as they act as a thermal bridge to outside and it's basically impossible to stop this happening to some extent. Heavy floor to ceiling curtains will help as they will stop warm, moisture laden air contact the windows and condensate.

If you have good ceiling access get the insulation assessed, and if it's not great get a blanket overlaid. If you have recessed ceiling lights that aren't IC rated replace them with IC rated lights so you can cover them with insulation.

In parallel with this heat the space properly. This will probably sort out a lot of you kids asthma problems. Oil column heaters are cheap to buy if a bit expensive to run. Get the space warm and see what happens. Once you get the space warm you can figure out your next steps and whether it makes sense to replace electric heating with heat pumps.

A ventilation system can help with condensation but if your house is cold your house is cold. You need to get it warmer.