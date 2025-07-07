We have a 1970's home with single glazed windows and aluminium joinery. We're getting heavy condensation collecting on windows and window frames, and when its extremely cold, we see spots of condensation on the ceiling and walls too.
We've done enough renovating on the home to know that the cavities in the walls are only moderately insulated, and so is the ceiling. Happily, it's as dry as a bone inside the walls and the ceiling cavity. The concrete pad floor with underlay and carpet is also dry too.
We've been NZ homeowners for just 3 years, so this is the first time we've had to tackle this problem and we're unsure where to start. We're aware it may need to be a multi-pronged heating / ventilation / glazing solution, but where do we begin our healthy home journey? Our kiddo has asthma so we want to make an impact fast, but budget is a consideration.
Our home is fairly large and is an open plan style. We have just one heatpump in the lounge area. We'd love a ducted heating system but with a flat roof, that's out of the question.
We're concerned that adding heatpumps may increase the temperature indoors and therefore create more moisture? Is this true? We've therefore been looking into ventilation... Lossnay / smartvent fresh / smartvent tempra but is ventilation the right place to start? We're conscious the systems we're looking at will make the house even colder.
Any advise on what order we should proceed in would be greatly appreciated.