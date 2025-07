My mother's microwave has stopped heating, the light works and the platter spins but nothing heats up. Google suggests it might be a blown fuse and I can try looking at that next time I am over there. I thought if they're cheap enough I might just buy it to save me multiple trips.

What I couldn't seem to find is a part number for it or any specs for it. Are these things all standard or something? Can anyone point me to one that would work?