We have owned our home for eight years and during that time we have made several non-structural changes to the layout. These include removing internal partition walls and replacing a window with a door, using the existing lintel. As these changes did not require building consent, we did not apply for one.
However, the current layout of the house no longer matches the floor plan held by the council. Our real estate agent is now unwilling to list the property due to this discrepancy.
What are our options in this situation?