To make life easier selling, talk to the council and follow their advice. If the changes were by a proper builder, shouldnt take too much to sort.

Agent sounds a bit of a newbie and probably has never encountered this situation.

Once you have them or someone else on board willing to help sell it you have two options :

1) Be honest and ensure the agent discloses the changes (or they may say if someone asks, they'll advise about it but otherwise wont say anything - bit of a dubious way of selling as it could come back to bite you)

2) Say nothing to anyone, and hope the buyer isnt someone like me who is happy to go through 300 pages of property reports etc ;)

As a buyer, I did #2 (hehe) on a property and found there was so many changes to it, it wasnt funny. And none of the changes were known by the council. This included a deck, removal of external door, new external door in new locations, non-consented bathroom, external ground drainage which lead to street gutter AND they had cut up the sidewalk to do this. I queried the agent on all these changes, and they came back "seller advises was all done legally and dated before laws changed requiring documentation etc". I walked away. I checked the dates etc and everything was done AFTER the change.

Was a pity, was a damn nice house otherwise....... but we're very happy where we are now :)