I have the same issue myself and reached out to WB Discovery and actually received a reply.

Once I got over my shock of receiving a reply, I took their advice and it seems to work (See below).

Not super convenient but much easer than clearing the data and logging in each time.

Seems to be working for me with the 20 minutes testing I have done.

Kia ora [RJKing],

It appears that the issue may be caused by how you leaves the app. In some instances, if you don't close down the app but instead uses the Home button or other button to navigate away from the app, it's possible that upon returning, the app will show the user as NOT logged in, when in fact they are still logged in.To fix this, you should close down the app by hitting the BACK button on their remote when on the ThreeNow Home screen. They will then be presented with this window:You should click YES and that will shut down the app. Then, they can restart the app and it should show them as logged in without having to go through another login.Also, to clarify, if the app isn't used in more than a week or two, it may require you to log back in as the log in has expired. The issue above is in case the app shows you as not logged in after only a few hours or days.

Ngā mihi,Warner Bros. Discovery