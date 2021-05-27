So I was watching Army of the Dead last night (Recommended if you like Snyder and Zombies) and noticed horrible artifacting in dark scenes.

It was so bad my wife, who is incredibly forgiving commented on it unprompted.

When I had a look it was only streaming at 2.5 or so mbps. This morning I've checked a few other streams and my other xbox - all 2.5mbps, but some look ok, some not so good.

What sort of bit rate are you getting? Is it different per device? Specifically testing and Xbox One would be awesome. How does Army of the Dead look to you?

Some details:

Internet - 2 Degrees gigabit fibre

Devices - Xbox One X

network - Xboxs are wired

Cabling - Connected via HDMI cables directly to displays, not through a receiver/soundbar

Netflix plan - Standard HD plan, not 4k, not SD

Display devices - 1080p projector or 4k lg oled

Haven't gone through every other device I own yet, and the ctrl + alt + shft + d command on the browser doesn't appear to be working. However from a quick squiz it looks much less terrible on the pc vs xbox.