Netflix Bitrate Xbox one X - 2.5mbps
CokemonZ

#285948 27-May-2021 13:06
So I was watching Army of the Dead last night (Recommended if you like Snyder and Zombies) and noticed horrible artifacting in dark scenes.

 

It was so bad my wife, who is incredibly forgiving commented on it unprompted.

 

When I had a look it was only streaming at 2.5 or so mbps. This morning I've checked a few other streams and my other xbox - all 2.5mbps, but some look ok, some not so good.

 

What sort of bit rate are you getting? Is it different per device? Specifically testing and Xbox One would be awesome. How does Army of the Dead look to you?

 

Some details:

 

  • Internet - 2 Degrees gigabit fibre
  • Devices - Xbox One X
  • network - Xboxs are wired
  • Cabling - Connected via HDMI cables directly to displays, not through a receiver/soundbar
  • Netflix plan - Standard HD plan, not 4k, not SD
  • Display devices - 1080p projector or 4k lg oled

Haven't gone through every other device I own yet, and the ctrl + alt + shft + d command on the browser doesn't appear to be working. However from a quick squiz it looks much less terrible on the pc vs xbox.

RogerMellie
  #2713791 27-May-2021 13:30
were you able to run Speedtest on it at the time?

 

If nothing comes from a speedtest, I'd say this is more likely to being a Netflix issue for some reason.

 

 

 

Not sure it it's relevant yet, but how full is the Xbox's internal drive? I wonder if Netflix is struggling to find space to write movie data to cache ..?

CokemonZ

  #2713840 27-May-2021 15:05
Speedtest is fine, good call to check though.

 

 

 

Hdd has a solid 150gb free so comfortable with that.

 

 

 

There are sporadic complaints online about low bitrate on xbox one, but not enough to draw a solid conclusion from.

RogerMellie
  #2721097 9-Jun-2021 10:41
not sure if this could help, but try deleting the Netflix app on the Xbox, then installing again?

 

 



CokemonZ

  #2721101 9-Jun-2021 10:50
I have done that, and tried it on two xboxs.

Interesting though, it is not consistent between media. Army of the dead was a really bad offender. Anchorman 2, 6mbs or so. So yeah, I am stumped. And pretty annoyed.

Edit - made post intelligible

stevenz
  #2721219 9-Jun-2021 13:41
Out of interest, what about some of Netflix's own material? I have noticed the odd show that is of pretty poor quality relative to other sources, but by and large it's fine. 

 

At 2.5Mbps, even with h265, it's a stretch to call it "HD".

 

It may also be worth going into the "Playback Settings" in your user profile and change the quality from "Auto" to "High" to try and force it to use the higher bitrates\resolution.

 

 




@KnightNZ

grolschie
  #2721394 9-Jun-2021 20:09
I'm on the 4K plan. Xbox One S connected via ethernet to 100Mbps Spark fibre. It seems that the video bitrate varies from title to title. Here are some of my tests:

 

4K Dolby Vision:
A few Dolby Vision titles = Video 11.44Mbps / 2160, and increase after some seconds to 15.25Mbps.

 

4k:
Bloodline = Video 11.26Mbps / 2160
The Other Guys = Video 6.26Mbps / 2160

 

HD:
Deliverance = Video 7Mbps / 1080.
Shutter Island = Video 6.08MBps / 1080
The Office USA = Video 3.41Mbps / 1080

grolschie
  #2721404 9-Jun-2021 20:24
Have you checked out your streaming settings on this page?
https://www.netflix.com/HdToggle



CokemonZ

  #2727748 12-Jun-2021 18:35
grolschie:

 

I'm on the 4K plan. Xbox One S connected via ethernet to 100Mbps Spark fibre. It seems that the video bitrate varies from title to title. Here are some of my tests:

 

4K Dolby Vision:
A few Dolby Vision titles = Video 11.44Mbps / 2160, and increase after some seconds to 15.25Mbps.

 

4k:
Bloodline = Video 11.26Mbps / 2160
The Other Guys = Video 6.26Mbps / 2160

 

HD:
Deliverance = Video 7Mbps / 1080.
Shutter Island = Video 6.08MBps / 1080
The Office USA = Video 3.41Mbps / 1080

 

 

 

 

so all Standard HD - 1080p  plan:

 

Bloodline = 3.86Mbps

 

The other guys = 5.21 Mbps

 

Deliverance = 7 Mbps

 

Shutter Island = 6.08 Mbps

 

The Office USA = 3.41 Mbps

 

Army of the Dead = 2.34 Mbps

 

Trial of the Chicago 7 = 2.11 Mbps

 

 

 

So this is super weird - newer stuff is much much worse. 

 

Just to make sure - I am not a super intense visual guy - 1080p is generally fine, but man, these low bitrate ones are pretty noticible - especially in darker scenes.

 

All profiles on high video quality.

