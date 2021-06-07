with so many choices, can someone recommend their favourite music streaming app and why?
thanks
For what exactly... streaming your own in-house stuff or commercial ?
I have Rova and Spotify - Rova for when radio coverage bites, and Spotify for pretty much everything else.
umm personal.
is it better than apple music?
I had Apple Music, then Tidal, then back to Apple Music. I don't have a strong preference but Apple Music is easy because the app is already installed on iPhones, Apple TV, etc.
Having cancelled my Apple Music subscription for a few months I was hoping that my library would be reinstated when I re-subscribed. Unfortunately this was not the case and I ended up having to start from scratch, so this could be a barrier to switching between different services.
Spotify, has great device support, daily mixes which tidal and qobuz have nothing to compete with, good suggestions, xbox, playstation run it, can control devices from a desktop player or even the web player.
Nothing else comes close to it for usability. I tried qobuz and it was no better than my flac collection in foobar2000 as far as accessibility of tracks. Didnt suggest anything. ever. All the homepage new stuff seems to just be paid placements.
I use YouTube Music Premium. Mainly because it includes YouTube Premium which makes using YouTube so much better.
I have tried Apple Music and Spotify. Both are excellent streamers, but because Apple Music will make Hi-Res audio, Dolby Atmos and Spatial audio available this month at no extra charge to your subscription, Its a no brainer for me as I have a Dolby Atmos set up at home. I have also listened to some Atmos demos on You Tube and they sound great. Even through stereo headphones the sound is very immersive.
tchart: Also consider best value...
We subscribe to the YouTube family plan, about $25 from memory. Gives you ad free YouTube as well as access to YouTube music. The family plan can have up to 6 users. So pretty good value IMHO.
Even the apple users in my household prefer YouTube music.
i already have youtube premium! i didn't think youtube music had much music in there, but maybe i need to look deeper. couldn't find any songs that i searched for. they are there in youtube but not in youtube music! hmm
thanks i'll play around with it ...
I'm certain that Spotify (on all compatible platforms) and Apple Music (on Apple systems) are respectively the two best music streaming apps. The app features and music curation are much better than YouTube Music.
Currently on YT Premium / music. Had Tidal before that.
I find the mixes and playlists on Youtube Music to be average compared to Tidal. Very repetitive. I like how Tidal invites artists to create playlists. Spotify from what I've seen seems to be the best in this space.
I only pay $3 a month though for Premium so I just put up with it. + ad-free Youtube is beautiful. It's what my partner and I watch the most outside of 5.30pm The Chase, Skygo Sports and Real-Debrid streaming.
how do you only pay $3 for premium? cheers
Spotify, Rova and iHeartRadio