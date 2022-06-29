Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
askelon

#298581 29-Jun-2022 09:52
Anyone experiencing any issues with TVNZ+ having buffering issues? 

 

My mother was complaining about hers stopping and starting regularly but only that.  Thats on Spark Gigabit UFB.  Running via a Android TV box using wifi.  Speed isnt an issue - Netflix / Youtube / Amazon / Jellyfin run perfectly - the WAP is around 3-4m away.  She hasnt given me any time frame of when this started other than recently - I only found out cause I saw it doing it when she was using it.   

 

My girlfriends parents have the same issues, also on Spark but with an awful old ADSL connection.  TVNZ+ pauses, stutters and just doesnt play sometimes at all for them.  Yet things like Netflix are fine.  They are using it via a smart TV - no idea which from memory. They have been complaining about it for around 2 weeks.  I put it down to their internet being crap as it regularly goes down for days at a time - UFB is supposed to be installed within the next month thankfully!  

Stu1
  #2935804 29-Jun-2022 10:01
Yup it’s really bad on chromecast as well, I have really good wifi as well. It’s solid on Ethernet with Apple TV but chromecast always buffers and stops yet every other app works fine

