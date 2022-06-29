Anyone experiencing any issues with TVNZ+ having buffering issues?

My mother was complaining about hers stopping and starting regularly but only that. Thats on Spark Gigabit UFB. Running via a Android TV box using wifi. Speed isnt an issue - Netflix / Youtube / Amazon / Jellyfin run perfectly - the WAP is around 3-4m away. She hasnt given me any time frame of when this started other than recently - I only found out cause I saw it doing it when she was using it.

My girlfriends parents have the same issues, also on Spark but with an awful old ADSL connection. TVNZ+ pauses, stutters and just doesnt play sometimes at all for them. Yet things like Netflix are fine. They are using it via a smart TV - no idea which from memory. They have been complaining about it for around 2 weeks. I put it down to their internet being crap as it regularly goes down for days at a time - UFB is supposed to be installed within the next month thankfully!