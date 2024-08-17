Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesAnyone unable to stream Tidal HiRes / Max quality audio (192Khz) in NZ?
gbotica

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#315804 17-Aug-2024 15:53
Send private message

Hi there,

 

Not sure if this is the right place to post about this, but here we go...

 

I've used Tidal for years in NZ with no problems, and was always on the plan that capped quality at 16/44.1. I stream on a PC, Android and a Cambridge Audio streamer. All has worked flawlessly.

 

A couple of months, Tidal opened up the 'HiRes / Max' quality setting to all Tidal plans, so of course I've switched over.

 

When you select "Max" quality in Tidal, it just streams whatever the highest quality format they have available (anything above 16bit 44.1KHz - which is called "High" quality (same as CD)).

 

So, when on "Max", you might get 24/48KHz, 24/96KHz, 24/88.2KHz, 24/192KHz ... etc

 

I can stream all formats no problem -- except 24/192KHz. I can listen for hours and as soon as I get to a track that's 24/192KHz, I get constant audio buffering / pauses in the playback.

 

I have been in lengthy discussion with Tidal about it and have done all sorts of troubleshooting, but no luck. Tidal are helpful, but they're a bit evasive about what the actual problem might be. They've had me uninstall the Tidal app and go through all sorts of stuff that's made no difference. Because I have the same issue on 4 different devices, it's clearly not that kind of an issue. 

 

Also, it's not my internet connection, I get 900MBps downstream consistently. I can play a 24/96KHz stream, a 4K youtube video and browse the web while running speedtest.net -- all at the same time -- without any network issues, buffering or anything.

 

ONLY when Tidal tries to play a 24/192KHz track does the buffering start. By my calculations, serving a 24 bit 192Khz stream would require approx 10MBps (add some for overhead, say 12MBps). That's not even close to maxing out my internet connection.

 

It seems to me that perhaps little ol' NZ is just too far away from Tidal's servers, and they (the Tidal streaming servers) can't consistently serve the ~10MBps stream.

 

The extra annoyance is that there's no way to simply set Tidal to cap the playback quality at 24/96KHz. No such option exists, if it did, I could easily work around the issue by just listening to 24/96KHz, which would be fine.

 

I've asked Tidal several times where the servers are located, and whether they have a datacenter in NZ, but they never comment. My guess is it's in Australia with some local data cached with a CDN provider in NZ.

 

Are any other NZ Tidal users experiencing this problem?

 

Any input or comment appreciated.

 

Thanks for reading.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
cddt
1450 posts

Uber Geek


  #3272926 17-Aug-2024 16:01
Send private message

24 bit 192Khz stream would require approx 10MBps

 

That would be uncompressed. I imagine they have some compression in place. 

 

Not familiar with Tidal, first I've heard of it, but I would suggest trying a VPN to another location (US/Europe) and seeing if you can get a better experience. 




My referral links: BigPipeMercury

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
askelon
866 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3272933 17-Aug-2024 16:23
Send private message

I also have issues with tidal buffering some tracks.  Never really bothered to look into it but it sounds the same as what your getting. Got any examples of 24/192 I can test?  24/96 is fine on mine. 

gbotica

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3272945 17-Aug-2024 16:59
Send private message

cddt:

 

24 bit 192Khz stream would require approx 10MBps

 

That would be uncompressed. I imagine they have some compression in place. 

 

Not familiar with Tidal, first I've heard of it, but I would suggest trying a VPN to another location (US/Europe) and seeing if you can get a better experience. 

 

 

Thanks for the comment. I thought about trying a VPN, but didn't bother for 2 reasons.

 

1. the data is just going to be travelling further and through more network points (Tidal-> VPN -> NZ), so performance is likely to just be worse unless I am actually physically located remotely. I might be wrong about this though... I guess if Tidal can sustain 10MBps to the VPN and the VPN can then passthrough the data to NZ fast enough... maybe that would work. Seems unlikely a free VPN would support that kind of throughput.

 

2. I can't easily implement a VPN for my HiFi audio streamer (and I don't really want to put my entire network through a VPN), so it would be unlikely to fix that either.

 

 

 

I don't believe there is compression, perhaps some used during transmission, but I think it would need to be 1:1 because Tidal streams lossless FLAC audio format.



gbotica

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3272948 17-Aug-2024 17:03
Send private message

askelon:

 

I also have issues with tidal buffering some tracks.  Never really bothered to look into it but it sounds the same as what your getting. Got any examples of 24/192 I can test?  24/96 is fine on mine. 

 

 

Tidal use this as a test. Each track steps up in sample rate, only the last track is 24/192. Can you play all but the last track without buffering?

 

https://tidal.com/browse/playlist/a7d48ebd-56b2-46da-99fd-70d5d3ade197

 

A full 24/192 album you can test is: https://tidal.com/browse/album/77614346?u

askelon
866 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3272949 17-Aug-2024 17:06
Send private message

I found a 24/192 playlist. I'll play it tomorrow and let you know how I get along

askelon
866 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3273235 18-Aug-2024 14:21
Send private message

Seems to be all working for me today. At least it was until it wasnt!! Lots of buffering on some songs with 24/192..  no buffering on general 24/96 stuff though..  1000/500 spark connection.. 


gbotica

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3273369 19-Aug-2024 09:24
Send private message

askelon:

 

Seems to be all working for me today. At least it was until it wasnt!! Lots of buffering on some songs with 24/192..  no buffering on general 24/96 stuff though..  1000/500 spark connection.. 

 

 

Thanks for posting back. Good to know.



Nazdravanix
2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3309810 17-Nov-2024 08:37
Send private message

I've just struck this problem myself and am in the midst of going through Tidal support. If i try to play anything over the low quality 320kbps the app just stalls with a spinning wheel around the play symbol. I did discover however if I tunnel Tidal through my VPN the issue disappears. I've tried reinstalls, reboots, resets etc. I'm wondering id its a ISP routing issue and I'm trying to get a server IP I can trace route when I get time later today.

 

Doubly frustrating as until yesterday it worked fine.

askelon
866 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3309811 17-Nov-2024 08:40
Send private message

I found the desktop app just flat out stopped working yesterday (the forever circle of Doom) but the Web player worked fine. I haven't had tidal buffering lately though. 

Nazdravanix
2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3309812 17-Nov-2024 08:46
Send private message

askelon:

 

I found the desktop app just flat out stopped working yesterday (the forever circle of Doom) but the Web player worked fine. I haven't had tidal buffering lately though. 

 

 

 

 

Yep that lines up, absolutely zero issues with web player or android app when using the same network. Desktop player still does what it feels like.

Behodar
10383 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3309821 17-Nov-2024 09:27
Send private message

gbotica:

 

I don't believe there is compression, perhaps some used during transmission, but I think it would need to be 1:1 because Tidal streams lossless FLAC audio format.

 

 

I realise this is an old post, but FLAC is compression. I think it's around 40-50% most of the time, so given your earlier posts you'd only need 5-6 Mb/s bandwidth to stream FLAC at 24/192.

Martin_NZ
130 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3309835 17-Nov-2024 11:45
Send private message

Nazdravanix:

 

askelon:

 

I found the desktop app just flat out stopped working yesterday (the forever circle of Doom) but the Web player worked fine. I haven't had tidal buffering lately though. 

 

 

 

 

Yep that lines up, absolutely zero issues with web player or android app when using the same network. Desktop player still does what it feels like.

 

 

 

 

I have the same issue. Yesterday multiple desktop app stopped working. One on Windows, one macos catalina and one macos sonoma. ALL the same symptom. Spinning circle of doom around play button. App reinstall did not help. Web player (on the same devices) and android both working fine.

 

 

 

It's not us it's them it seems.




M

Martin_NZ
130 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3309841 17-Nov-2024 12:45
Send private message

Nazdravanix:

 

I've just struck this problem myself and am in the midst of going through Tidal support. If i try to play anything over the low quality 320kbps the app just stalls with a spinning wheel around the play symbol. I did discover however if I tunnel Tidal through my VPN the issue disappears. I've tried reinstalls, reboots, resets etc. I'm wondering id its a ISP routing issue and I'm trying to get a server IP I can trace route when I get time later today.

 

Doubly frustrating as until yesterday it worked fine.

 

 

 

 

Enable / Vocus / Slingshot for me. I wondered the same but still experience same issues if I hotspot to a mobile (spark and onenz) network. 




M

askelon
866 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3309842 17-Nov-2024 12:57
Send private message

Im with Spark. I can force it to low to get playback in the app. But it will just buffer forever on high/max. 

askelon
866 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3309860 17-Nov-2024 15:16
Send private message

Ive also noticed the web player doesnt play max, only high (max is greyed out).  And if I drop the quality on the Windows app to low it will play. 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright