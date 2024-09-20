I saw this dodgy advert on Facebook for an NZ based indian iptv??
It looks very similar to the shadey my box nz service that was around a few years ago.
They claim to be a New Zealand based registered company called "Trivision TV Inc" (we don't have "inc" companies in NZ), spells Auckland as Ackland and then also quotes a company named TrivisionTV Ltd which also does not exist.
Looking at the Facebook page though, they seem to promote a lot of events from Trivision Entertainment Limited, so I'm guessing that's who it is, and I'm sure they'll be getting a visit eventually when Sky, or another copyright/rights holder catches on.
I looked at their Facebook page, and noted they carefull avoid ever mentioning the channels that the service provides and once the "free" with purchase service stops then they offer a subscription. So its clearly one of those dodgy iptv reseller services with the package price built in for over charging for some $50 chinese android box.
WT* is "masti" on their advertising ?
5G ?
8k ?
Look at the locations selling them.... vegetable stores.
Returns policy is a joke.
T&C not readable online, need to download "PDF"s.
Channels all Indian based
Avoid, run away.
No plan to purchase anything, I chatted to them on Facebook and they were just as cagey in what they were actually selling. They would not give a channels list. They tried to palm me off with a generic graphics showing a bunch of free Indian channels. Which tineye showed I could find the same image across multiple websites.
Trying the photo of the remote on their website, lead me to a store on alibaba.com where an "8k" android box was being flogged for $37.
That probably ends up at $280 NZ once you bundle in 3 year package of an illegal IPTV resellers service to it...