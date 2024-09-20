No plan to purchase anything, I chatted to them on Facebook and they were just as cagey in what they were actually selling. They would not give a channels list. They tried to palm me off with a generic graphics showing a bunch of free Indian channels. Which tineye showed I could find the same image across multiple websites.

Trying the photo of the remote on their website, lead me to a store on alibaba.com where an "8k" android box was being flogged for $37.

That probably ends up at $280 NZ once you bundle in 3 year package of an illegal IPTV resellers service to it...