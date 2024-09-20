Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOnline streaming servicesMybox NZ return???
Apsattv

2384 posts

Uber Geek


#316156 20-Sep-2024 16:30
I saw this dodgy advert on Facebook for an NZ based indian iptv??

 

https://www.trivision.org/

 

It looks very similar to the shadey my box nz service that was around a few years ago.

 

 

 

 

CamH
560 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3284582 20-Sep-2024 16:44
They claim to be a New Zealand based registered company called "Trivision TV Inc" (we don't have "inc" companies in NZ), spells Auckland as Ackland and then also quotes a company named TrivisionTV Ltd which also does not exist.

 

Looking at the Facebook page though, they seem to promote a lot of events from Trivision Entertainment Limited, so I'm guessing that's who it is, and I'm sure they'll be getting a visit eventually when Sky, or another copyright/rights holder catches on.







Apsattv

2384 posts

Uber Geek


  #3284607 20-Sep-2024 19:05
I looked at their Facebook page, and noted they carefull avoid ever mentioning the channels that the service provides and once the "free" with purchase service stops then they offer a subscription. So its clearly one of those dodgy iptv reseller services with the package price built in for over charging for some $50 chinese android box.

 

 

 

 

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13732 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3284681 20-Sep-2024 21:59
WT* is "masti" on their advertising ?

 

5G ?

 

8k ?

 

Look at the locations selling them....  vegetable stores.

 

Returns policy is a joke.

 

T&C not readable online, need to download "PDF"s.

 

Channels all Indian based

 

Avoid, run away.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 



Apsattv

2384 posts

Uber Geek


  #3284682 20-Sep-2024 22:11
No plan to purchase anything, I chatted to them on Facebook and they were just as cagey in what they were actually selling. They would not give a channels list. They tried to palm me off with a generic graphics showing a bunch of free Indian channels. Which tineye showed I could find the same image across multiple websites.

 

Trying the photo of the remote on their website, lead me to a store on alibaba.com where an "8k" android box was being flogged for $37.

 

That probably ends up at $280 NZ once you bundle in 3 year package of an illegal IPTV resellers service to it...

 

 

 

 

 

 

