Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesAmazon Video store, add-on subscriptions launch in New Zealand
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79391 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#317761 13-Nov-2024 08:37
Send private message

At last!

 

 

Prime Video today announced the launch of add-on subscriptions and Prime Video Store for New Zealand, expanding the selection of content available for customers via Prime Video, a first-stop entertainment destination. These are in addition to the large collection of premium entertainment already available to stream on Prime Video, including live sports, Amazon MGM Studios-produced TV series and movies such as Clarkson's Farm, The Boys, The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, Road House, The Idea of You, and Fallout.  As well as, licensed titles such as Taylor Sheridan's Lioness Season 1 and 2, and upcoming series Landman.

 

Add-on subscriptions via Prime Video enable customers to get even more out of their Prime Video membership by adding their favourite streaming services for a monthly subscription fee, directly to Prime Video without needing to switch apps. Subscriptions can be cancelled at any time. Prime Video members can subscribe to 14 premium services like Hayu, which includes popular reality franchises such as the US The Real Housewives and Below Deck, and MGM+, which includes fan favourite films Fargo and 21 Jump Street. Prime Video members will also have access to a broad range of series and movies from popular add-on subscriptions such as Lionsgate+, Crunchyroll, DocPlay, Love Nature, and iWonder, all available for an additional monthly fee to watch instantly, with select content available for download to watch on the go.

 

"As a first stop entertainment destination, customers can already find many of their favourite movies, series and live sports under one roof, be it entertainment produced by Amazon MGM Studios, licensed movies and series from partner studios, and live sports," said Daniel Slepak, head of marketplace Prime Video Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. "We are thrilled to be able to now expand our premium entertainment offering with the addition of add-on subscriptions, and thousands of movies to rent or buy - so customers can personalise their viewing experience all directly on Prime Video."

 

Benefits of Prime Video add-on subscriptions include:

 

  • Selection:

     

    • Thousands of new titles
    • Access to live events and on-demand content on select subscriptions
    • Latest episodes of popular TV shows, available same day
  • Customer control:

     

    • Easy to subscribe, discover, and watch
    • 7-day free trials on all subscriptions
    • Download for select on-demand content
    • Easy to cancel at any time
  • Seamless experience:

     

    • Single login account and billing method
    • Easy to find content, all housed within the Prime Video app
    • Streamlined watchlist and consolidated search and browse

The Prime Video Store will give customers in New Zealand the opportunity to rent or buy new release movies, including Hollywood blockbusters and fan-favourite titles such as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Deadpool & Wolverine, Joker: Folie à Deux, and DreamWorks Animation's The Wild Robot. Movies in the Prime Video Store will be available to rent or buy from major studios, such as Warner Bros, NBCUniversal, and Sony Pictures Entertainment. Accessing the Prime Video Store does not require a Prime Video subscription, meaning anyone can create an account on primevideo.com or via the Prime Video app.

 

Prime Video Store and add-on subscriptions will be available via the existing Prime Video app to watch anytime, anywhere on smart TVs, iOS and Android mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and more.

 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
old3eyes
9121 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3308368 13-Nov-2024 08:40
Send private message

I'd be interested to see if their NZ catalog is anywhere near as good as the US one that  I sub to . 




Regards,

Old3eyes



elpenguino
3431 posts

Uber Geek


  #3308405 13-Nov-2024 09:28
Send private message

I think the answer to the question of catalogue size can be safely answered in advance as 'no'.

 

Nevertheless, it's always good to have more on offer.




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

Handsomedan
7332 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3308406 13-Nov-2024 09:33
Send private message

I always wonder with these types of announcements of they are slowly going to shift the good content that was available wqith the normal sub, to a pay-to-play "channel" such as the MGM add-on. 

 

Maybe I am just too sceptical. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...



wellygary
8360 posts

Uber Geek


  #3308412 13-Nov-2024 09:39
Send private message

Handsomedan:

 

I always wonder with these types of announcements of they are slowly going to shift the good content that was available wqith the normal sub, to a pay-to-play "channel" such as the MGM add-on. 

 

Maybe I am just too sceptical. 

 

 

whaT?, In regard of the ability of SVOD services to price gouge,,, that's  a pretty high bar to cross :) 

rugrat
3108 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3308444 13-Nov-2024 10:47
Send private message

old3eyes:

 

I'd be interested to see if their NZ catalog is anywhere near as good as the US one that  I sub to . 

 

 

Looking at the mgmplus website I can see War of the Worlds TV series and A quiet place: Day one movie,  which both searching for on the NZ Prime Video site show nothing.

 

At least all the Stargates seem to be available in NZ.

 

https://www.mgmplus.com/series/war-of-the-worlds

 

Link above showing War of the Worlds on MGM plus. But search on NZ Prime Video shows nothing.

rugrat
3108 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3308448 13-Nov-2024 10:51
Send private message

Does anyone know what the costs are for each service?

 

When I click on a MGM+ program for example it just says to start free trial, but gives no indication of ongoing cost.

 

The USA web site looks like $6.99 a month, but that’ll be USA prices.

 

Edit: On an updated Applic MGM+ showing $5.99

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79391 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3308476 13-Nov-2024 11:58
Send private message

Do we have MGM+ in New Zealand (independent from the Amazon Video add-on)?




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
richms
28250 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3308542 13-Nov-2024 15:22
Send private message

Shame I cant use any of this as my prime account is a US one and their only solution to change it would result in all my alexas being re-set up and all the smart home stuff being lost and needing reconfiguring.




Richard rich.ms

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79391 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3308552 13-Nov-2024 15:45
Send private message

richms:

 

Shame I cant use any of this as my prime account is a US one and their only solution to change it would result in all my alexas being re-set up and all the smart home stuff being lost and needing reconfiguring.

 

 

I changed my account from USA to Australia and didn't have to change anything on my Echo devices.

 

All the digital content I bought while using the US account was not accessible, but available if I changed my location back to USA.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

richms
28250 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3308566 13-Nov-2024 16:01
Send private message

freitasm:

 

richms:

 

Shame I cant use any of this as my prime account is a US one and their only solution to change it would result in all my alexas being re-set up and all the smart home stuff being lost and needing reconfiguring.

 

 

I changed my account from USA to Australia and didn't have to change anything on my Echo devices.

 

All the digital content I bought while using the US account was not accessible, but available if I changed my location back to USA.

 

 

I am just saying what they told me, would lose all prime US benefits, would lose all US app store access for paid apps on it, and the Alexa would become Australian as well and need reconfiguring.

 

So I just get content while you are abroad in my fire TVs and tablets. If they make it hard to buy from them, then I have no reason to try.




Richard rich.ms

openmedia
3339 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3308583 13-Nov-2024 16:29
Send private message

I have multiple Amazon accounts for just this geo reason. 

 

I currently have Amazon Prime for the UK active on one account due to a recent trip, plus it is currently cheaper than NZ Amazon Prime Video. Some of the additional services aren't available under that login.

 

Interestingly I've been seeing films I couldn't access as they were pay only using that login, and as of today I now have the option to PPV for them.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

Handsomedan
7332 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3308921 14-Nov-2024 11:20
Send private message

I like the classifications for Lionsgate+: 

 

Under Comedy Movies we have such side-splitting classics as 

 

  • 3:10 to Yuma
  • Chaos
  • The Bank Job
  • Never Back Down
  • Hamburger Hill (a particularly hilarious movie about the Vietnam War)
  • Twilight (OK - I can sort of see that) 
  • Bound (a Noir thriller that is also soft-p0rn at best)
  • Source Code

Etc, Etc. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

outdoorsnz
676 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3308925 14-Nov-2024 11:31
Send private message

For MGM+, the android TV app interface is quite limited! Example. If you click MGM+ sub from the top, TV shows only appear in most popular and also under TV Shows (top link) most popular, but mostly movies only under the categories.

 

Would be great if you could filter by content type (TV shows or movies) and see all as you can on the desktop browser. Just seems you have to work to find content or search if you know the title.

rb99
3426 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3308967 14-Nov-2024 13:12
Send private message

rugrat:

 

old3eyes:

 

I'd be interested to see if their NZ catalog is anywhere near as good as the US one that  I sub to . 

 

 

Looking at the mgmplus website I can see War of the Worlds TV series and A quiet place: Day one movie,  which both searching for on the NZ Prime Video site show nothing.

 

At least all the Stargates seem to be available in NZ.

 

https://www.mgmplus.com/series/war-of-the-worlds

 

Link above showing War of the Worlds on MGM plus. But search on NZ Prime Video shows nothing.

 

 

War of the Worlds is on SBS on demand if you're interested.




“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

rugrat
3108 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3312017 22-Nov-2024 22:03
Send private message

I tried MGM+ for a week, but quit before trial period finished.

 

I could be wrong but the picture and sound quality seemed low to me. TVNZ+ picture quality looks better to me.

 

Did Stargate SG1 and tried some later made ones like Atlantis Stargate.

 

Maybe they were recorded in lower quality?

 

I’ve seen older TV programs than Stargate that looked better.

 

Some movies for rent/purchase are a lot cheaper then Apple TV, (at present, may be introductory offers), but most are HD, where Apple TV has a lot more 4K.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 