At last!

Prime Video today announced the launch of add-on subscriptions and Prime Video Store for New Zealand, expanding the selection of content available for customers via Prime Video, a first-stop entertainment destination. These are in addition to the large collection of premium entertainment already available to stream on Prime Video, including live sports, Amazon MGM Studios-produced TV series and movies such as Clarkson's Farm, The Boys, The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, Road House, The Idea of You, and Fallout. As well as, licensed titles such as Taylor Sheridan's Lioness Season 1 and 2, and upcoming series Landman.

Add-on subscriptions via Prime Video enable customers to get even more out of their Prime Video membership by adding their favourite streaming services for a monthly subscription fee, directly to Prime Video without needing to switch apps. Subscriptions can be cancelled at any time. Prime Video members can subscribe to 14 premium services like Hayu, which includes popular reality franchises such as the US The Real Housewives and Below Deck, and MGM+, which includes fan favourite films Fargo and 21 Jump Street. Prime Video members will also have access to a broad range of series and movies from popular add-on subscriptions such as Lionsgate+, Crunchyroll, DocPlay, Love Nature, and iWonder, all available for an additional monthly fee to watch instantly, with select content available for download to watch on the go.

"As a first stop entertainment destination, customers can already find many of their favourite movies, series and live sports under one roof, be it entertainment produced by Amazon MGM Studios, licensed movies and series from partner studios, and live sports," said Daniel Slepak, head of marketplace Prime Video Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. "We are thrilled to be able to now expand our premium entertainment offering with the addition of add-on subscriptions, and thousands of movies to rent or buy - so customers can personalise their viewing experience all directly on Prime Video."

Benefits of Prime Video add-on subscriptions include:

Selection: Thousands of new titles Access to live events and on-demand content on select subscriptions Latest episodes of popular TV shows, available same day

Customer control: Easy to subscribe, discover, and watch 7-day free trials on all subscriptions Download for select on-demand content Easy to cancel at any time

Seamless experience: Single login account and billing method Easy to find content, all housed within the Prime Video app Streamlined watchlist and consolidated search and browse



The Prime Video Store will give customers in New Zealand the opportunity to rent or buy new release movies, including Hollywood blockbusters and fan-favourite titles such as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Deadpool & Wolverine, Joker: Folie à Deux, and DreamWorks Animation's The Wild Robot. Movies in the Prime Video Store will be available to rent or buy from major studios, such as Warner Bros, NBCUniversal, and Sony Pictures Entertainment. Accessing the Prime Video Store does not require a Prime Video subscription, meaning anyone can create an account on primevideo.com or via the Prime Video app.

Prime Video Store and add-on subscriptions will be available via the existing Prime Video app to watch anytime, anywhere on smart TVs, iOS and Android mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and more.