ForumsOnline streaming servicesHow can I legally download a movie and keep it forever?
alisam

827 posts

Ultimate Geek


#317897 25-Nov-2024 14:02
I usually purchase a DVD (very infrequently) and copy it onto my NAS (no doubt someone will tell me it is illegal, but there you go, I can't be the only one. Same with purchased CD's) so that I can play the DVD whenever I like.

 

The actual DVD never gets played.

 

My only laptop with a DVD drive is getting quite old now.

 

Is there a service whereby I can purchase the DVD, download it and keep it forever (to be played at will)?

 

For example, I have had an expression of interest from my wife to purchase the new Gladiator 2 DVD when it is available.

 

At present I use Plex on Fire TV's.

 

I have Netflix (NZ) and Prime Video (NZ) but am not willing to purchase a Movie and find out there are so many restrictions e.g. I cannot keep it forever.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79087 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3312685 25-Nov-2024 14:06
You can buy movies (in New Zealand) from Prime, Google, Apple and Microsoft.

 

But keeping it? No guarantees.

 

You may also lose access to the content if you move countries. If the company loses its rights, it might remove the movie from your account.

 

The only way to keep a movie is by having the physical media.




blackjack17
1702 posts

Uber Geek


  #3312686 25-Nov-2024 14:09
freitasm:

 

The only way to keep a movie is by having the physical media.

 

 

The only legal way




wellygary
8231 posts

Uber Geek


  #3312688 25-Nov-2024 14:15
You can legally format shift Audio you own in NZ., but not Video ..

 

In the US, format shifting for personal use of pretty much anything is legal . BUT to crack the DRM is illegal.... go figure...

 

 

 

But for personal use its highly unlikely the copyright police are gonna raid you...



davidcole
6013 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3312696 25-Nov-2024 14:32
You Don’t Really Own the Digital Movies You Buy | Wirecutter

 

There was a recent case where paramount, or discovery removed some movies that people "owned".  If it's digital you dont own it, you have an extended lease.  They can remoke or remove from their platform whenever they like.

 

As other said, physical copy is only way of legally owning, and even then I thought as part of the HDCP standard a bluray player (or manufacturer) can have its license revoked.  But I dont recal how that works in practice, or if it ever has.

 

 




Previously known as psycik

Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight 

Behodar
10386 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3312699 25-Nov-2024 14:35
AACS, not HDCP. I think there were a handful of revocations in the early days, but I think the practice has pretty much gone by the wayside now. Very few, if any, discs are pirated via hacked players so there's little reason to kill them off.

alisam

827 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3312700 25-Nov-2024 14:35
wellygary:

 

But for personal use its highly unlikely the copyright police are gonna raid you...

 

 

But there is a chance.

 

I could be incarcerated in Paremoremo by Christmas (wonder what's for Christmas Day Lunch).




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

davidcole
6013 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3312708 25-Nov-2024 14:48
wellygary:

 

But for personal use its highly unlikely the copyright police are gonna raid you...

 

 

Maybe when they come for your ripped movie collection you can get them to investigate any burglaries/car thefts  that have occurred since you have their attention.




Previously known as psycik

Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight 



roobarb
652 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3313496 27-Nov-2024 20:34
alisam:

 

My only laptop with a DVD drive is getting quite old now.

 

 

Do you have a PlayStation?

alisam

827 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3313571 27-Nov-2024 21:47
roobarb:

 

alisam:

 

My only laptop with a DVD drive is getting quite old now.

 

 

Do you have a PlayStation?

 

 

No (games have never appealed to me).




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

cddt
1458 posts

Uber Geek


  #3313634 28-Nov-2024 09:02
davidcole:

 

Maybe when they come for your ripped movie collection you can get them to investigate any burglaries/car thefts  that have occurred since you have their attention.

 

 

Maybe it'll get filed with all the other "theft of <$500 value" cases and automatically closed within a few minutes. 




My referral links: BigPipeMercury

sir1963
3225 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3313702 28-Nov-2024 10:04
cddt:

 

davidcole:

 

Maybe when they come for your ripped movie collection you can get them to investigate any burglaries/car thefts  that have occurred since you have their attention.

 

 

Maybe it'll get filed with all the other "theft of <$500 value" cases and automatically closed within a few minutes. 

 

 

And yet supermarkets and other large retailers will have the police turn up for $10 worth of stolen goods.

wellygary
8231 posts

Uber Geek


  #3313712 28-Nov-2024 10:23
The Short answer to the OP is - You can't....

 

Any digital downloadable/streamed  product will incorporate some form of Digital encryption, you will only be able to  "unlock" the product if the seller/streamer is still in operation...

 

The only long term right that cannot be digitally revoked is one for a physical product in you hand....

richms
27990 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3313743 28-Nov-2024 10:48
sir1963:

 

And yet supermarkets and other large retailers will have the police turn up for $10 worth of stolen goods.

 

 

No they dont, that is why people are able to take trolleyloads out of the supermarkets without problem. The police dont turn up for retail theft.




Richard rich.ms

shk292
2833 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3313781 28-Nov-2024 12:28
How about buying the Bluray/DVD and then downloading an equivalent quality copy from somewhere? Not strictly legal, but neither is ripping the disc. You have the physical media to prove ownership of viewing rights, and the download for convenience
I did similar for audio files after many tries at getting decent quality rips from vinyl

