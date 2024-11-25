I usually purchase a DVD (very infrequently) and copy it onto my NAS (no doubt someone will tell me it is illegal, but there you go, I can't be the only one. Same with purchased CD's) so that I can play the DVD whenever I like.

The actual DVD never gets played.

My only laptop with a DVD drive is getting quite old now.

Is there a service whereby I can purchase the DVD, download it and keep it forever (to be played at will)?

For example, I have had an expression of interest from my wife to purchase the new Gladiator 2 DVD when it is available.

At present I use Plex on Fire TV's.

I have Netflix (NZ) and Prime Video (NZ) but am not willing to purchase a Movie and find out there are so many restrictions e.g. I cannot keep it forever.