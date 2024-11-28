jackyleunght2002

Hello
Since last year, i don't think i have ever receive the 3 months subscription for 1 month on the Spotify anymore.
Has anybody experience the same?
Jacky
Nope. Havent received any offers lately. I used to use this offer from Spotify.
I now pay for You tube and use YouTube music.
https://www.cheapies.nz/node/49452
This offer is 3 months free for new users. I'm an existing user (used to have Premium, but been on free for around a year), and it offers 3 months for the price of one ($18.99) for me.
That might be what you're after?