Cannot sign into TVNZ +
Eva888

2285 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#318206 26-Dec-2024 18:45
Helping an oldie in a retirement home. He has a Panasonic TV in his room and it runs Android TV. So via Google Play have added a number of free apps such as Tubi, Three plus, Kodi with some repos and TVNZ+

 

All the apps work fine and are signed in via his email address and a password. I have written all the passwords in a notebook for him. I have also added TVNZ+ to his mobile and tablet. Same name and password. But, when I try to log into TVNZ + on his TV app, it tells me either name and password are incorrect.

 

Have tried a number of times to sign into the App, double checked the address and password, tick.  

 

Have checked in his phone in saved passwords to ensure it’s the correct name and password, tick.

 

 

 

Have uninstalled the app twice and started over, tick, always same result can’t login with the password or email address. 

 

Restarted the TV. Same issue. Am beside myself because it’s the only place he can see some sports. Any ideas please.

 

 

 

Second issue is there is no Sky Go app on his TV in Google Play, yet I have installed it on his phone and tablet from Google Play and he is signed in and can watch there, but TV is easier for him as he’s had a stroke. There is a Sky Sport App in the Play Store, is this a different paid for app than Sky Go? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

clinty
1174 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3324768 26-Dec-2024 19:00
Sky go isn't available for TVs (they want you to use Pods or boxes), but you can Chromecast from the phone or tablet


Maybe use TVNZ via casting in the meantime till the sign in issue is resolved
Clint


 
 
 
 

Eva888

2285 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3324785 26-Dec-2024 22:52
Thanks @clinty. At least the Sky Go app issue is answered. He can't cast itfrom his phone as the TV doesn’t seem to pick up casting like my box at home does, I tried casting with his phone's TVNZ+ app as well and nothing. He also needs the capability to comprehend what is needed which is now not as easy.

I really don’t want to, but may resort to using my TVNZ+ email and password to get him signed in to see if it works or set up a new one with my throw away email. No point setting him up with another email address on his device as it will just confuse him.

 

Question about the pods or boxes for Sky go. His wife has Sky at home on her TV (not Sky Go) and is totally un techy and scared that she will lose Sky if anyone messes with it, so can they buy a pod outright for him to use to watch at the home or is it going to cost an extra monthly fee. I don’t know how this could work best for them. Thanks

farcus
1532 posts

Uber Geek


  #3324833 27-Dec-2024 00:08
an annoying thing about the TVNZ+ Android TV app is that you must type in the entirety of the login and password details - leaving a lot of room for errors.
The TVNZ app doesn't seem to have the ability to draw on saved passwords from your Google account. 
TVNZ should find an easier way to sign in to their app



Apsattv
2333 posts

Uber Geek


  #3324881 27-Dec-2024 03:08
There is a Skygo kodi addon... that will sort that issue

 

 

OldGeek
866 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3324893 27-Dec-2024 08:36
@eva888 Just to clarify a question raised earlier - Sky Sport Now (SSN) is a separate platform.  A subscription to SSN allows you to view the Sky Sports channels (including ESPN channels, but excluding Trackside channels).  It appeals to those wanting to access these channels as an alternative to the normal Sky Satellite subscription.  SSN is available from many smart TV vendors (through their app store) and is also available from Google and Apple app stores to run on a smartphone.  It is also available through a PC/laptop browser (skysportnow.co.nz).




Eva888

2285 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3324905 27-Dec-2024 09:56
Apsattv:

 

There is a Skygo kodi addon... that will sort that issue

 

 

 

 

Perfect, where do I find the repo? 

Eva888

2285 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3324906 27-Dec-2024 10:01
farcus:

 

an annoying thing about the TVNZ+ Android TV app is that you must type in the entirety of the login and password details - leaving a lot of room for errors.
The TVNZ app doesn't seem to have the ability to draw on saved passwords from your Google account. 
TVNZ should find an easier way to sign in to their app

 

 

Agree it is so laborious especially when his remote has a second wheel of buttons around the directional ones, so you keep fat fingering them and hitting Home, then having to go back. I have checked the typing very carefully and it is spot on correct. 

 

Surely they don’t have a limit on how many apps you can download under one sign in.



rscole86
4937 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3324920 27-Dec-2024 10:50
How long is your password?

I've found that TVNZ doesn't accept passwords with more than twenty characters.

richms
27824 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3325054 27-Dec-2024 13:45
farcus:

 

an annoying thing about the TVNZ+ Android TV app is that you must type in the entirety of the login and password details - leaving a lot of room for errors.
The TVNZ app doesn't seem to have the ability to draw on saved passwords from your Google account. 
TVNZ should find an easier way to sign in to their app

 

 

When I last looked it used a weird non system keyboard with a messed up layout - no autofill and a right PITA to enter in on.




Richard rich.ms

Eva888

2285 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3325060 27-Dec-2024 14:34
rscole86: How long is your password?

I've found that TVNZ doesn't accept passwords with more than twenty characters.

 

10 letters and they work fine on his other devices.

 

 

 

 

Eva888

2285 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3325062 27-Dec-2024 14:37
richms:

 

farcus:

 

an annoying thing about the TVNZ+ Android TV app is that you must type in the entirety of the login and password details - leaving a lot of room for errors.
The TVNZ app doesn't seem to have the ability to draw on saved passwords from your Google account. 
TVNZ should find an easier way to sign in to their app

 

 

When I last looked it used a weird non system keyboard with a messed up layout - no autofill and a right PITA to enter in on.

 

 

Am using the TV remote on the keyboard it pops up and with an already accepted password. 

Eva888

2285 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3325099 27-Dec-2024 18:59
I’ve found where to contact TVNZ+ and lodged a query with them. Hopefully their techs can help. Thanks for the suggestions. 

Apsattv
2333 posts

Uber Geek


  #3325162 27-Dec-2024 21:03
Eva888:

 

Apsattv:

 

There is a Skygo kodi addon... that will sort that issue

 

 

 

 

Perfect, where do I find the repo? 

 

 

 

 

google kodi skygo

 

 

Eva888

2285 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3325179 27-Dec-2024 21:51
Got it, thanks @Apsattv  Will try it on the weekend for him.

 

 

 

 

