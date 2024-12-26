Helping an oldie in a retirement home. He has a Panasonic TV in his room and it runs Android TV. So via Google Play have added a number of free apps such as Tubi, Three plus, Kodi with some repos and TVNZ+

All the apps work fine and are signed in via his email address and a password. I have written all the passwords in a notebook for him. I have also added TVNZ+ to his mobile and tablet. Same name and password. But, when I try to log into TVNZ + on his TV app, it tells me either name and password are incorrect.

Have tried a number of times to sign into the App, double checked the address and password, tick.





Have checked in his phone in saved passwords to ensure it’s the correct name and password, tick.

Have uninstalled the app twice and started over, tick, always same result can’t login with the password or email address.





Restarted the TV. Same issue. Am beside myself because it’s the only place he can see some sports. Any ideas please.

Second issue is there is no Sky Go app on his TV in Google Play, yet I have installed it on his phone and tablet from Google Play and he is signed in and can watch there, but TV is easier for him as he’s had a stroke. There is a Sky Sport App in the Play Store, is this a different paid for app than Sky Go?