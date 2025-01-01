Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple TV+ announces free streaming weekend for its catalog of originals
FineWine

2951 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

#318269 1-Jan-2025 17:21
Apple TV+ Announces Free Weekend

 

Apple says that the free weekend will start on Friday, January 3 and will end on Sunday, January 5

 

I personaly have a free 3 month period which I was going to start today but will now hold off till after this weekend




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8179 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3326875 1-Jan-2025 17:42
You were beaten by the BDFL https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=164&topicid=318267




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung (affiliate link).
FineWine

2951 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #3326893 1-Jan-2025 20:11
So much for my forum search on my new 34" monitor




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8179 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3326894 1-Jan-2025 20:16
Ahh, maybe just need more practice using all that real-estate? It can be hard on the neck trying to view all four corners at that size, when you've come from a smaller monitor!




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.



caffynz
248 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3326895 1-Jan-2025 20:20
FineWine: So much for my forum search on my new 34" monitor


Time to update your signature then? :D 

FineWine

2951 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #3326898 1-Jan-2025 21:37
caffynz:

 

FineWine: So much for my forum search on my new 34” monitor


Time to update your signature then? :D

 

Thank you for the reminder - done  😊




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

