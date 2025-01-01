Apple says that the free weekend will start on Friday, January 3 and will end on Sunday, January 5
I personaly have a free 3 month period which I was going to start today but will now hold off till after this weekend
Apple says that the free weekend will start on Friday, January 3 and will end on Sunday, January 5
I personaly have a free 3 month period which I was going to start today but will now hold off till after this weekend
Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.
Keep calm, and carry on posting.
Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze -
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.
No matter where you go, there you are.
Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.
Keep calm, and carry on posting.
Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze -
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.
No matter where you go, there you are.
FineWine: So much for my forum search on my new 34” monitor
caffynz:
FineWine: So much for my forum search on my new 34” monitor
Time to update your signature then? :D
Thank you for the reminder - done 😊
Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.