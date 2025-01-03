Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesTVNZ+ changes "live streaming" of 1 News??
jamesrt

1573 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#318283 3-Jan-2025 18:19
Send private message

Am I going mad, or has TVNZ+ changed the way 1News is streamed?

 

I'm fairly certain that until the last day or so, you could go onto the TVNZ+ website just after 6pm, search for "One News", and then select "Live Episode", and then select to "start from the beginning" - which would give you TODAY's 6pm news starting from beginning, which meant you could start from 6pm at (say) 6.05pm - i.e. you missed the lead headline, you could still catch up.

 

NOT an option today - searching for 1News only lets me select yesterday back 5 days or so - a MAJOR step backwards (if this is a permanent change rather than a glitch), IMO.

 

Sigh; everything just gets worse all the time!

Create new topic
clinty
1174 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3327335 3-Jan-2025 18:51
Send private message

Both my Android app and TVNZ+ on my Sony allow the option of watch live or start from beginning

found live episode from my watchlist ( having pinned it previously)
Clint

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Mighty Ape (affiliate link).
Jase2985
13400 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3327336 3-Jan-2025 18:53
Send private message

Working fine here, get watch live or play from start and an expiry of 4 hours (from 650pm)

 

Desktop and android

jamesrt

1573 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3327346 3-Jan-2025 20:27
Send private message

Huh.

 

Tonight's episode is now available for me on the website - I'll have to check again tomorrow to see if the "live streaming" replay situation is.  Odd - it definitely wasn't available earlier.

 

Checked SmartTV, Desktop, and Android too at the time.

 

(No VPN/using ISP DNS).

 

Weird.



Goosey
2755 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3327377 4-Jan-2025 08:30
Send private message

jamesrt:

 

Huh.

 

Tonight's episode is now available for me on the website - I'll have to check again tomorrow to see if the "live streaming" replay situation is.  Odd - it definitely wasn't available earlier.

 

Checked SmartTV, Desktop, and Android too at the time.

 

(No VPN/using ISP DNS).

 

Weird.

 

 

 

 

log out and or reinstall the app etc….clear the browser cache etc if using browsers and and try again.

 

 

hairy1
3326 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3327399 4-Jan-2025 10:16
Send private message

Same thing happened to me...




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

FineWine
2951 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #3327413 4-Jan-2025 11:02
Send private message

I noticed yesterday when I went to watch the new season of Rogue Hero's I had to relog back into TVNZ+ on my TV box. TVNZ+ app version 5.7.2 (27/11/2024). So maybe a backend change ??




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

myopinion
937 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3327418 4-Jan-2025 11:42
Send private message

Yes same with me on Apple TV app. 



jamesrt

1573 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3327564 4-Jan-2025 22:59
Send private message

Huh; well, it worked today on the TV App; I didn't do anything [no logout, nothing]; so assume that was a glitch yesterday.

Scotdownunder
207 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3327612 5-Jan-2025 10:04
Send private message

I just record it on my TIVO so I wait 20+ minutes then skip past the ads. 😀

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright