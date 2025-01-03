Am I going mad, or has TVNZ+ changed the way 1News is streamed?

I'm fairly certain that until the last day or so, you could go onto the TVNZ+ website just after 6pm, search for "One News", and then select "Live Episode", and then select to "start from the beginning" - which would give you TODAY's 6pm news starting from beginning, which meant you could start from 6pm at (say) 6.05pm - i.e. you missed the lead headline, you could still catch up.

NOT an option today - searching for 1News only lets me select yesterday back 5 days or so - a MAJOR step backwards (if this is a permanent change rather than a glitch), IMO.

Sigh; everything just gets worse all the time!