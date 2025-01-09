Hi guys... sorry not sure exactly how to title this (also please move to the appropriate forum if necessary).

I would like to buy Amazon Prime (AU) to take advantage of cheaper Prime Video/Music as well as the "free" monthly games. (Annually it's $79AUD vs >$120NZD that we currently pay just for the video)



Just wondering if we would also get the exclusive Prime pricing even though shipping is to NZ?

I understand that free Prime shipping doesn't apply to NZ but I assume the current free shipping over $59 would still kick in?

Thanks all