Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesIs it worth getting Amazon Prime in NZ?
ripjack

64 posts

Master Geek


#318358 9-Jan-2025 19:50
Send private message quote this post

Hi guys... sorry not sure exactly how to title this (also please move to the appropriate forum if necessary).


 


I would like to buy Amazon Prime (AU) to take advantage of cheaper Prime Video/Music as well as the "free" monthly games. (Annually it's $79AUD vs >$120NZD that we currently pay just for the video) 



Just wondering if we would also get the exclusive Prime pricing even though shipping is to NZ?


I understand that free Prime shipping doesn't apply to NZ but I assume the current free shipping over $59 would still kick in?


 


Thanks all

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78886 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3329699 9-Jan-2025 20:35
Send private message quote this post

No, Prime Video does not include Prime prices and shipping.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
ripjack

64 posts

Master Geek


  #3329709 9-Jan-2025 20:56
Send private message quote this post

freitasm: No, Prime Video does not include Prime prices and shipping.

 

 

 

thanks mate. I think we're talking about two different things.

 

I'm currently on the NZ Prime Video service, but thinking of moving to the Aus shopping Prime (which also includes video) https://www.amazon.com.au/prime

 

 

 

This one has Prime prices but I was wondering if we can take advantage of those prices from here, or are they only valid if shipping to an Aus address.

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78886 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3329711 9-Jan-2025 20:57
Send private message quote this post

Ah, sorry.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure



Stu

Stu
Hammered
8192 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3329723 9-Jan-2025 21:36
Send private message quote this post

The last time I checked you couldn't even sign up for Amazon Prime AU unless you had an Australian address.




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.

ripjack

64 posts

Master Geek


  #3329853 10-Jan-2025 02:38
Send private message quote this post

That shouldn't be a problem as I have family over there whose address I could use for signing up.

Geekeneer
178 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3341734 11-Feb-2025 22:49
Send private message quote this post

I came to this forum to ask the exact same thing and see there is a similar thread.

 

It's literally cheaper signing up to Amazon Prime Au than paying for NZ Prime Video every month, with the added benefits that Prime has to offer - aware that shipping may not apply.

 

What did you end up doing?

loceff13
1050 posts

Uber Geek


  #3341737 11-Feb-2025 23:49
Send private message quote this post

Cant speak for Prime as a service but you can always get back at Amazon by claiming your free twitch prime sub each month included with your prime video subscription. ~8NZD value you can give to a streamer each monh, ~$5.60 out of amazons pocket after rev share. 



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78886 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3341747 12-Feb-2025 06:49
Send private message quote this post

I donate a Twitch subscription every month to a Geekzoner streamer.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright