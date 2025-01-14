Someone mentioned it on Reddit, but when is TV3 going to get with the times ? :)
TV3 doesn't work with Edge. Have to use Firefox or chrome.
I contacted them ages ago about this, but they don't seem too interested in allowing Edge.
Edge lacks the Advanced DRM rights controls that are afforded to Chrome and Firefox (aka location based on wifi to make it harder to circumvent geolocation with VPN)
ThreeNow will not work outside NZ even with a VPN, unless the device has no wifi adapter
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
Moved to a more appropriate sub-forum
Oops... how did I manage that :D Ta
Using Edge.... which is based on Chromium anyway...
You can just change the user agent - then it works fine. Thus proving how stupid this is by TV3.
F12 for dev tools -> Network Conditions -> User Agent -> Chrome (for example)
Can use Ctrl + Shift + P in dev tools to search for "conditions" to help find it.
This sort of thing annoys me (although I don't personally use ThreeNow anyway). If the browser is unsupported, then say that when the customer tries to contact support. Don't artificially block the browser entirely just because your support department doesn't support it!
richms:That'll be the mighty Warner Brothers puffing out their chests...
It's cute that three think that their stuff is worth all this protection.
Handsomedan:
That'll be the mighty Warner Brothers puffing out their chests...
I think more likely it'll be a Product Manager saying "we only support Chrome and Firefox".