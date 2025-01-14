Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
TV3 behind the times ?

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13652 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#318406 14-Jan-2025 16:25
Someone mentioned it on Reddit, but when is TV3 going to get with the times ? :) 




dacraka
761 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3331527 14-Jan-2025 16:28
Why did you post this in the offers and wanted forum

 
 
 
 

mentalinc
3140 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3331529 14-Jan-2025 16:29
What browser are you using?
Does it provide support for the DRM three uses?




k1w1k1d
1457 posts

Uber Geek


  #3331532 14-Jan-2025 16:41
TV3 doesn't work with Edge. Have to use Firefox or chrome.

 

I contacted them ages ago about this, but they don't seem too interested in allowing Edge.

 

 



Stu

Stu
Hammered
8199 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3331533 14-Jan-2025 16:44
dacraka: Why did you post this in the offers and wanted forum


Moved to a more appropriate sub-forum




nztim
3676 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3331538 14-Jan-2025 16:55
Edge lacks the Advanced DRM rights controls that are afforded to Chrome and Firefox (aka location based on wifi to make it harder to circumvent geolocation with VPN)

 

ThreeNow will not work outside NZ even with a VPN, unless the device has no wifi adapter

 

 

 

 




xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13652 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3331569 14-Jan-2025 18:13
Stu:
dacraka: Why did you post this in the offers and wanted forum


Moved to a more appropriate sub-forum

 

Oops... how did I manage that :D Ta

 

 




xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13652 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3331570 14-Jan-2025 18:13
Using Edge.... which is based on Chromium anyway...

 

 




nzkc
1543 posts

Uber Geek


  #3331655 15-Jan-2025 08:37
You can just change the user agent - then it works fine. Thus proving how stupid this is by TV3.

 

F12 for dev tools -> Network Conditions -> User Agent -> Chrome (for example)

 

 

 

Can use Ctrl + Shift + P in dev tools to search for "conditions" to help find it.

 

 

Behodar
10294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3331664 15-Jan-2025 09:21
This sort of thing annoys me (although I don't personally use ThreeNow anyway). If the browser is unsupported, then say that when the customer tries to contact support. Don't artificially block the browser entirely just because your support department doesn't support it!

richms
27873 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3331721 15-Jan-2025 09:51
It's cute that three think that their stuff is worth all this protection.




Handsomedan
7124 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3331756 15-Jan-2025 12:10
richms:

 

It's cute that three think that their stuff is worth all this protection.

 

That'll be the mighty Warner Brothers puffing out their chests...




nzkc
1543 posts

Uber Geek


  #3331757 15-Jan-2025 12:15
Handsomedan:

 

That'll be the mighty Warner Brothers puffing out their chests...

 

 

I think more likely it'll be a Product Manager saying "we only support Chrome and Firefox".

Jvipers2
199 posts

Master Geek


  #3331800 15-Jan-2025 14:35
Guess there'll be more support when you have to pay...

