As a subscriber of Disney+ and in advance of the launch of ESPN on Disney+, we wanted to let you know that we are making some corresponding updates to our Subscriber Agreement. We also took the opportunity to streamline it to make it even easier to read and update some of our other terms.

For prior and existing subscribers, like you, these terms will be effective beginning on 26 March 2025. Until then, the terms of our prior Subscriber Agreement apply to your Disney+ subscription. These terms will apply as of 15 February 2025 for new subscribers.



We encourage you to review the updated Subscriber Agreement in full and save a copy for your files. Once effective, it will govern your use and enjoyment of your Disney+ subscription. We are as committed as ever to making sure you have an enjoyable streaming experience. Please visit our Help Centre for more information about your subscription.

We have highlighted some of the changes for your reference:



• We’re clarifying the requirements for notifying you of changes to the Subscriber Agreement.



• We’re clarifying that the Disney+ service is now integrated with MyDisney, which allows you to use a single email and password to sign in to a range of products and experiences across The Walt Disney Family of Companies.



• We’re adding and clarifying information regarding billing and payment processes, cancellation and refunds, and reflecting that you may “pause” your subscription.



• We’re clarifying that, as we continue to increase the breadth and depth of the content we make available to you, circumstances may require that certain titles and types of content include ads, even where the subscription tier is indicated to be 'no ads' or 'ad free'.

• We’ve added information about Disney+ Gift Cards.



• We’ve added information about one-time purchases that may be made available on Disney+.



• We’re clarifying your responsibility for persons who you allow to access your Disney+ account, including minors, and adding information regarding the Extra Member add-on, which allows you to pay for a person outside of your household to receive access to Disney+.



• A reminder that we aren’t responsible for the content or practices of any websites or destinations outside of Disney+ or for third-party ads, materials, products, or services, which may be governed by third-party terms of use.



• We’re clarifying limits on content availability, such as live events that may be subject to rights restrictions.



• We’re updating how to contact us.

So, they tried to hide in the middle they are going to introduce pay additional products, ads and that they are doing a netflix and putting a stop to shared logins.

On top of that, my subs have increased by 100% in the last 18 months.

I just renewed for a year, and I've just changed to prevent auto renewal.