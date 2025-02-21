Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#318791 21-Feb-2025 12:00
As a subscriber of Disney+ and in advance of the launch of ESPN on Disney+, we wanted to let you know that we are making some corresponding updates to our Subscriber Agreement. We also took the opportunity to streamline it to make it even easier to read and update some of our other terms.

 

 

 

For prior and existing subscribers, like you, these terms will be effective beginning on 26 March 2025. Until then, the terms of our prior Subscriber Agreement apply to your Disney+ subscription. These terms will apply as of 15 February 2025 for new subscribers.

We encourage you to review the updated Subscriber Agreement in full and save a copy for your files. Once effective, it will govern your use and enjoyment of your Disney+ subscription. We are as committed as ever to making sure you have an enjoyable streaming experience. Please visit our Help Centre for more information about your subscription.

 

 

 

We have highlighted some of the changes for your reference:

• We’re clarifying the requirements for notifying you of changes to the Subscriber Agreement.

• We’re clarifying that the Disney+ service is now integrated with MyDisney, which allows you to use a single email and password to sign in to a range of products and experiences across The Walt Disney Family of Companies.

• We’re adding and clarifying information regarding billing and payment processes, cancellation and refunds, and reflecting that you may “pause” your subscription.

• We’re clarifying that, as we continue to increase the breadth and depth of the content we make available to you, circumstances may require that certain titles and types of content include ads, even where the subscription tier is indicated to be 'no ads' or 'ad free'.

 

• We’ve added information about Disney+ Gift Cards.

• We’ve added information about one-time purchases that may be made available on Disney+.

• We’re clarifying your responsibility for persons who you allow to access your Disney+ account, including minors, and adding information regarding the Extra Member add-on, which allows you to pay for a person outside of your household to receive access to Disney+.

• A reminder that we aren’t responsible for the content or practices of any websites or destinations outside of Disney+ or for third-party ads, materials, products, or services, which may be governed by third-party terms of use.

• We’re clarifying limits on content availability, such as live events that may be subject to rights restrictions.

• We’re updating how to contact us.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

So, they tried to hide in the middle they are going to introduce pay additional products, ads and that they are doing a netflix and putting a stop to shared logins. 

 

 

 

On top of that, my subs have increased by 100% in the last 18 months. 

 

 

 

I just renewed for a year, and I've just changed to prevent auto renewal. 

  #3345249 21-Feb-2025 12:15
Yep I have just cancelled my subscription. 

 
 
 
 

  #3345251 21-Feb-2025 12:18
  #3345269 21-Feb-2025 12:49
It might be time to break out the parrot, peg leg and eye patch and take to the high seas once again......







  #3345276 21-Feb-2025 13:12
When are we pitchforking?...



"The beatings will continue until morale improves."

  #3345279 21-Feb-2025 13:22
maoriboy:

 

It might be time to break out the parrot, peg leg and eye patch and take to the high seas once again......

 

 

See you out there..




  #3345283 21-Feb-2025 13:32
I’m figuring the ads might be to cover ESPN.

 

If it’s ads in ESPN only then don’t have a problem with it. Showing other shows with skip option before main show doesn’t worry me either.

 

They have worded it so they can do it with anything though so a year subscription is more of a risk.

 

I’ve just come off the year subscription, I like 4K but not prepared to pay the higher price, may just subscribe for two to three months a year with eye out for deals.

 

Subscription expired about three days ago, have had Netflix for month and canceled that as well, as will only do two to three months a year that one as well.

 

Prime Video still below $15 for 4K so on permanently at moment, but once/when it goes north of $15 will review.

  #3345290 21-Feb-2025 14:15
Likely to suspend our account this weekend... We're not watching anything on Disney+ right now and 47% increase over 12 months is not reasonable for us.




  #3345318 21-Feb-2025 15:30
More and more this applies. Sad really.

 

  #3345323 21-Feb-2025 15:43
Well, before any of you kill your sub, I suggest you give this series a go - I'd never heard of it before it was recommended by a friend: an Australian black 'comedy' with episodes that are a short and sweet <30 mins. Bloody brilliant. (Like all SVOD services it can be hard to sort the wheat from the chaff, and I doubt I'd have come across this if not directly recommended.)

 

https://www.disneyplus.com/en-nz/series/mr-inbetween/4lPI5VghBpTi

 

  #3345324 21-Feb-2025 15:43
Did someone say tariffs? 😁




  #3345325 21-Feb-2025 15:47
Thanks for posting. I don't think I've received this yet. I just checked my annual subscription in Google Play, and it says there is an upcoming price change, to $189.99 on the 4th of April. But I guess this will go up to $219.99 if I look again after the 26th of March? It would be a bit deceptive if that happens. Either way it is getting too expensive for how much I use it, so will likely drop it.

  #3345332 21-Feb-2025 16:06
So the below says new pricing for existing customers takes effect from 26 Mar. Given our sub renews on 5 Mar I guess we have the opportunity to lock in a year of premium for $190? My oldest kid is interested in the ESPN stuff, and we can usually find something decent to watch (often more easily than Netflix), such as the show I linked to above. Don't care too much about the no sharing of logins but, on the other hand, paying for the privilege of viewing ads ... 

 

 

Disney+ pricing changes in Australia and New Zealand

 

We will be introducing updated pricing for our Disney+ Standard and Disney+ Premium plans in Australia and New Zealand, continuing to offer consumers an attractive value proposition and flexibility. 

 

Disney+ offers and is curating an extensive collection of global branded content, exclusive premieres of Originals, iconic series, sports content, and quality storytelling for consumers. 

 

New Subscriptions:
From 19 February 2025, the price for new subscriptions to Disney+ Standard will change from: 

 

  • $13.99/month to $15.99/month and from $139.99/year to $159.99/year for Australia residents. 
  • $14.99/month to $16.99/month and from $149.99/year to $169.99/year for New Zealand residents. 

 

 

From 19 February 2025, the price for new subscriptions to Disney+ Premium will change from: 

 

  • $17.99/month to $20.99/month and from $179.99/year to $209.99/year for Australia residents. 
  • $18.99/month to $21.99/month and from $189.99/year to $219.99/year for New Zealand residents. 

Current Subscriptions:
Current Disney+ subscribers will be progressively notified of updated pricing. Changes will take effect from 26 March 2025, in line with a subscription’s next billing cycle.

 

https://www.disney.com.au/news/disney-plus-pricing-changes

 

 

  #3345334 21-Feb-2025 16:13
We are also on annual, due to renew Early April ($189.99/year) but given we hardly watch it, was going to cancel anyway. Prime seems far and away the best value service, but we've also started watching apple+ which has some very good shows. 

  #3345336 21-Feb-2025 16:20
nzkc:

 

More and more this applies. Sad really.

 

 

 

 

 

I honestly never understood why people thought this wasn't always going to be the outcome. It seemed extremely obvious. 

 

These companies aren't in it for the consumer benefit, that just happens to be how they make their money. A lot of money goes in up front in setting up these platforms, once they have a decent market share, the only way to increase profits is to rise prices. 

 

Also, given that content has increased in price because just like you, producers, actors, studio staff, all want to get paid more each year, prices will increase as the input costs increase.

 

 

 

@tdgeek and I have pretty much been talking about this since NF was new and people were trashing Sky. Now most people are subscribed to more services and spend more than they did with Sky and complaining they are getting ripped off. 

 

I expect massive consolidation over the next 5 years, and at some point you'll end up with 2-3 platforms each at $40-60 each.

 

People will use this as a justification to steal content again. 

 

Rinse and Repeat. 

 

 

  #3345341 21-Feb-2025 16:33
The question is also whether you have to consume every piece of entertainment rubbish or whether you can/want to do something more useful with your time.




