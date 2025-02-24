There is currently a bug in TVNZ+ App on Chromecast with Google TV 4K device. TVNZ+ Episodes button is not working on Chromecast with Google TV 4K device. It just shows a blue screen. Work around: Episodes works okay on TVNZ+ app on a Samsung phone which then can be used to cast the Episode to the Chromecast with Google TV 4K device which can then be resumed on TVNZ+ on Chromecast with Google TV 4K device, but its Episodes button still does not work on that device.

Clearing cache and data for the App or uninstalling and reinstalling the App on Chromecast with Google TV 4K does not help. Also restarting Chromecast with Google TV 4K does not help.