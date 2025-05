The buffering/not playing is still happening for me I don’t know how long it’s been going on for at night we normally watch on Apple TV that has a custom dns and been working but if I try iPhone/ipad app with sparks default dns there is problems with programs that are half way through also tried twitter for first time in over a month and it wont load or very slow if I use private relay or cloud fare dns all works fine the PlayStation and Panasonic tv tvnz app work perfectly on sparks dns they are the only non Apple devices only happens between 8-10:30pm all other time it works

Still works fine if I use safari is anyone else have same problem with Apple devices on spark broadband