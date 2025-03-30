Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Amazon Prime Video now offering subs to other services
Ragnor

#319172 30-Mar-2025 00:40
Might not be news to some but just re-sub'd to Amazon Prime Video (NZ) for the new season of Reacher, Wheel of Time and Invincible and noticed they are now promoting/pushing subscriptions for content from other services inside prime video, ie:

 

  • Apple TV+
  • MGM+
  • Lionsgate+
  • Crunchyroll
  • DocPlay
  • etc

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/amazon-prime-video-nz-unveils-new-features-and-confirms-ads-are-on-the-way/CYDWVMV64JEJPG7K3HMCWMNJYU/#:~:text=via%20Getty%20Images-,Add%2Don%20subs,-In%20the%20here

 

Pricing seems to be the same as subscribing directly so it's a bit weird.

 

 

freitasm
  #3358658 30-Mar-2025 01:21
Since Nov last year https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?topicid=317761

 

 




rugrat
  #3358659 30-Mar-2025 01:22
Thread on it here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=151&topicid=317761

 

Thread is locked currently. Apple TV + is a new addition. Same price as direct, but the subs inside Prime Video can only be done if subscribe to Prime Video so less flexibility with doing Apple TV+ this way.

 

Movies can be purchased or rented as well, though compared to Apple TV movie renting etc the 4K content is lacking.

