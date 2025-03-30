Might not be news to some but just re-sub'd to Amazon Prime Video (NZ) for the new season of Reacher, Wheel of Time and Invincible and noticed they are now promoting/pushing subscriptions for content from other services inside prime video, ie:
- Apple TV+
- MGM+
- Lionsgate+
- Crunchyroll
- DocPlay
- etc
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/amazon-prime-video-nz-unveils-new-features-and-confirms-ads-are-on-the-way/CYDWVMV64JEJPG7K3HMCWMNJYU/#:~:text=via%20Getty%20Images-,Add%2Don%20subs,-In%20the%20here
Pricing seems to be the same as subscribing directly so it's a bit weird.