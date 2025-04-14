Found if I VPN to United States, load YouTube and scroll down a bit there is a whole lot of games available.

I don’t have Premium as they upped price on grandfathered contract, so paused for month. I can cope with the ads, though as now they have put the price back down will see what happens. Maybe a glitch or maybe a few hundred thousand of people in my boat hit the pause button so a back track?

There are no downloads needed for games, was playing on iPad and using free VPN from tunnel bear, gives about 2GB a month. The games are simple ones but can pass some time.

Put under streaming as a gaming service provided by a streaming service, but maybe it should be under gaming.