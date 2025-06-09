Hoping someone here can help me with this annoying issue I have with ChannelsDVR.

I'm using Matt Huisman's NZ IPTV raw m3u link on Channels but unfortunately TVNZ channels won't connect and are throwing up a 403 Forbidden error.

It's only TVNZ channels, others are fine. More importantly, if I use the link on the same PC but with Jellyfin or NextPVR they work fine. Seems like Channels is the issue.

I've made contact with Matt who thinks that the broadcaster might be blocking whatever user agent Channels uses. I've made a change to the user agent to see if that would fix it but still same 403 error.

Both of these links work in VLC and as mentioned, Jellyfin on the same machine also works.

What is Channels doing that is blocking access to the broadcaster when it work fine with other players?

Is anyone familiar with Channels and if so how did you get TVNZ streams to work?

