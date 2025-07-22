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ForumsOnline streaming servicesSky to acquire Discovery NZ (TV Three)
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#320239 22-Jul-2025 08:56
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Press release:

 

 

Sky today announces it has agreed to acquire 100% of the shares in Discovery NZ Limited (Discovery NZ) from Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific Pte Ltd (a subsidiary of Warner Bros.
Discovery, Inc.) (WBD) for $1 on a cash-free, debt-free basis. Completion of the sale is expected to take place on 1 August 2025.

 

Discovery NZ owns and operates:

 

• Broadcast-video-on-demand (BVOD) streaming platform ThreeNow
• Free-to-air linear channel Three
• And a range of other linear and free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels in New Zealand.

 

Sky expects the acquisition of Discovery NZ to:

 

• Deliver Sky revenue diversification and uplift of c.$95m on an annualised basis, with ~25%from digital sources
• Add to Sky’s existing audience a growing digital audience via ThreeNow, a BVOD platform that recently recorded its 12th straight quarter of viewership growth
• Grow Sky’s combined total linear television advertising revenue share to ~35%1 and total digital television advertising revenue share to ~24%2
• Deliver material cost synergies primarily across Sky’s content and broadcasting infrastructure
• Deliver a pathway to achieve incremental, underlying free cash flow from FY26 and sustainable EBITDA growth of at least $10m from FY28.

 

Sky Chief Executive Sophie Moloney said: “This is a compelling opportunity for Sky that directly supports our ambition to be Aotearoa New Zealand’s most engaging and essential media
company. It positions us to scale faster, accelerates our growth, and further diversifies our revenue streams, particularly in advertising and digital. We are acquiring a business with
complementary operations that is a strong strategic fit for Sky, in an accretive way for our shareholders.

 

Michael Brooks, Managing Director Australia and New Zealand for WBD, said: “This is a fantastic outcome for both WBD and Sky. The continued challenges faced by the New Zealand
media industry are well documented, and over the past 12 months, the Discovery NZ team has worked to deliver a new, more sustainable business model following a significant restructure in
2024. While this business is not commercially viable as a standalone asset in WBD’s New Zealand portfolio, we see the value Three and ThreeNow can bring to Sky’s existing offering of
complementary assets. The transaction includes a significant and ongoing content supply agreement for WBD’s premium content, for the mutual benefit of both parties.”
Sophie Moloney said: “Notwithstanding the ongoing challenges faced by the Discovery NZ business, Sky is uniquely placed to give effect to this opportunity to accelerate our growth
strategy.”

 

On completion, Discovery NZ’s balance sheet3 will be clear of certain long-term obligations, including property leases and content commitments, and will include assets such as the
ThreeNow platform, a portfolio of content rights acquired in the normal course of business and clear of content payables, and a normal level of other net working capital (subject to a
customary post completion adjustment process).

 

This transaction structure enables a pathway to achieving positive underlying free cash flow from year one. Longer term, the transaction is expected to deliver sustainable EBITDA growth of at least $10 million by FY28.

 

A structured transition plan will be in place to facilitate a smooth integration. This includes the provision of transitional services by WBD on commercial terms for 12 months post completion,
and a contribution towards integration costs. The net integration costs for Sky are expected to be approximately $6.5m. Juliet Peterson, Vice President, Head of Networks, will continue to
lead the Discovery NZ business, reporting to Sophie Moloney.

 

Irrespective of this transaction, Sky remains confident in achieving its 30cps dividend target for FY26

 

 

PDF presentation.




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DjShadow
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  #3396095 22-Jul-2025 09:20
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another one bites the dust, feels like WBD leaving the country with their tail between their legs 



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  #3396098 22-Jul-2025 09:26
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DjShadow:

 

another one bites the dust, feels like WBD leaving the country with their tail between their legs 

 

 

Next time you think you've stuffed up at work.... you didn't pursue a purchase of $23.5M and selling it for $1 a few years later. 




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  #3396105 22-Jul-2025 09:31
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Sky Chief Executive Sophie Moloney said: “This is a compelling opportunity for Sky that directly supports our ambition to be Aotearoa New Zealand’s most engaging and essential media company.

 

 

One wonders if Sky may be going to buy Stuff next, so that they add a print / digital news arm to their company to meet their ambition?



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  #3396106 22-Jul-2025 09:31
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turtleattacks:

 

DjShadow:

 

another one bites the dust, feels like WBD leaving the country with their tail between their legs 

 

 

Next time you think you've stuffed up at work.... you didn't pursue a purchase of $23.5M and selling it for $1 a few years later. 

 

 

 

 

Next time you think you've aced it at work ... you didn't buy an entire TV network for $1.




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turtleattacks
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  #3396107 22-Jul-2025 09:34
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geek3001:

 

 

Sky Chief Executive Sophie Moloney said: “This is a compelling opportunity for Sky that directly supports our ambition to be Aotearoa New Zealand’s most engaging and essential media company.

 

 

One wonders if Sky may be going to buy Stuff next, so that they add a print / digital news arm to their company to meet their ambition?

 

 

Sky TV's financials:

 

FY 2023–24 (ended 30 June 2024) – Annual Results

 

  • Revenue: NZ$736.1 million
  • Operating income: NZ$80.8 million
  • Net profit after tax: NZ$62.2 million




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richms
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  #3396130 22-Jul-2025 10:44
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This just seems to be strapping 2 turds together to end up with a larger turd to me. Or adding deck chairs to the titanic while it is sinking.




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alasta
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  #3396132 22-Jul-2025 10:49
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I never understood why Discovery bought the TV arm from Mediaworks in the first place. TV3 has struggled commercially ever since it went into receivership shortly after its 1989 launch, and WBD is the latest in a string over overseas investors who have regretted investing in the business (remember Canwest and Oaktree Capital). The free to air broadcasting model is dying and early rumours of WBD evolving ThreeNow into an ad-free subscription service using one of their global technology platforms never eventuated. 

 

Sky's operating model is pretty outdated in my opinion, as they came to the streaming party far too late. Their own streaming platform is pretty mediocre, and now they want to augment it by acquiring another mediocre domestic streaming platform? Sure, they might pick up a decent audience base, some new advertising clients, and some content deals, but do they have a clear strategy to monetise any of that?

 

I suspect it's all going to end in tears. Again. 

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  #3396133 22-Jul-2025 11:02
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Big Picture-wise, I would say this means that longterm DTT freeview is likely now a dead (or dead man walking) product.

 

The easiest was to strip cost out of Three is to close down the Terrestrial network, and leave it as a streaming or Satellite only product...

 

TVNZ will be left as the only operator, and I know they have made noises about also dumping terrestrial broadcasting...

quickymart
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  #3396140 22-Jul-2025 11:59
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Terrestrial is meant to carry on for at least another 10 years though.

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  #3396142 22-Jul-2025 12:04
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quickymart:

 

Terrestrial is meant to carry on for at least another 10 years though.

 

 

Doesn't mean they cant strip it back to the bare minimum and just run 24/7 infomercials and ad's for sky on one of the channels tho.




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  #3396146 22-Jul-2025 12:28
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quickymart:

 

Terrestrial is meant to carry on for at least another 10 years though.

 

 

Its WAAY earlier than that.. TVNZ say 2029, 3 might go earlier...

 

 

 

This article was from June 2024, 

 

"TVNZ, which publishes 1News.co.nz, said digital terrestrial broadcasts of its channels would continue "until at least the end of 2029"

 

"The operators of TV3 - had considered making a move as early as the middle of next year. However, the company itself has not confirmed any timelines for a possible change."

 

https://www.1news.co.nz/2024/07/08/internet-only-sunset-for-broadcast-tv-on-cards-but-timing-unclear/

 

 

 
 
 
 

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  #3396155 22-Jul-2025 12:34
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Hopefully decent broadband is available almost everywhere by then to allow for streaming.

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  #3396156 22-Jul-2025 12:44
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I can't imagine my elderly parents or their friends being happy about a digital-only TV future, but in 10-20 years, when they're all gone? Absolutely do-able. 




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  #3396164 22-Jul-2025 13:16
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SaltyNZ:

 

Next time you think you've aced it at work ... you didn't buy an entire TV network for $1.

 

 

but i could have bought torpedo7 for $1 .... better toys!

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  #3396169 22-Jul-2025 13:34
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Batman:

 

SaltyNZ:

 

Next time you think you've aced it at work ... you didn't buy an entire TV network for $1.

 

 

but i could have bought torpedo7 for $1 .... better toys!

 

 

As with this sale, the $1 is simply to meet the definition of a contract consideration, 

 

They likely got a bunch of liabilities with it,  such as long term leases and on going contracts, 

 

When you buy a company like this, you assume responsibility for the outgoings ...  

 

its not all beer and skittles, 

 

https://www.1news.co.nz/2024/02/24/explained-why-some-businesses-get-sold-for-1/

 

 

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