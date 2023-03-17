

I replaced my progressives earlier this year - those had been my first pair of progressives, and I had ordered those from a UK online retailer (Select Specs). While they were surprisingly fine, I don’t think I’d risk buying progressives online again, simply because I’d like the absolute assurance the lenses are set up properly for my eyes and, if it isn’t right, it’s relatively easy and quick to have them re-made.



I ordered this new pair from SpecSavers (a shout-out to the PN store - the two opticians I saw were fantastic, and the other staff super-helpful and well trained). First attempt I went with the mid-range lenses but, man, even after a month or so I just couldn’t get used to them. Anyone who’s tried progressives for the first time will know that feeling of learning to adapt - I had that response permanently, feeling slightly drunk the whole time! This issue may have been exacerbated by needing a stronger magnification for close-up work, but in the end I had to fork out an extra $150 (I think) for the top-spec lenses and they’ve been fantastic.



Total cost for two pairs (one full progressives, the other ‘occupational’ which provide for the initial two zones, so great for reading and computer work) was about $1,100, but I could have kept that down by going with a cheaper frame and not thinning the lenses. All up, though, I don’t think that’s bad value for money.



I get why you’d want to look to save money on glasses - they are incredibly expensive in NZ (and from an ‘independent’ optician it’s not uncommon to pay well over $1k for a single pair), and it’s certainly tempting to buy o/s. If my eyes were less complex and I didn’t need progressives I’d definitely still be buying from o/s (as I did for about 10 years), but I reckon eyesight is too important and, personally, I’d choose wait for a good deal from a retailer like SpecSavers and look for savings elsewhere.