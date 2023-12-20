KiwiSurfer

Has anyone been able to log into their Southern Cross app since they've removed the ability to log into the app using username/password? They've moved to a new system where you have to enter your name, DOB, policy number (or membership card number) and email address and then supposedly they send a one-time use code to your email address. I've tried three times since they made the switch on 29th November and have never ever received a OTP.

Name is definiely as per policy. Only possible issue i can think of is I have a middle name but the app doesn't ask for that. I also chaned my surname a few years back but surely the system should be using the current surname. DOB is definitely correct. Policy number is copied excactly from SX emails and also from logging into their website. Email address is also correct. So not sure what I've done wrong...

I'm with Fastmail for my email but have no issues with other SX emails I receive (ironically the emails notifying me of the changes to the app came through fine) and for OTPs from other websites.

Thought I'd ask here before I trouble the SX helpdesk as I suspect they won't be very IT competent.