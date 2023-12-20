Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHealth and fitnessNew Southern Cross app
KiwiSurfer

#311173 20-Dec-2023 17:16
Has anyone been able to log into their Southern Cross app since they've removed the ability to log into the app using username/password? They've moved to a new system where you have to enter your name, DOB, policy number (or membership card number) and email address and then supposedly they send a one-time use code to your email address. I've tried three times since they made the switch on 29th November and have never ever received a OTP.

 

Name is definiely as per policy. Only possible issue i can think of is I have a middle name but the app doesn't ask for that. I also chaned my surname a few years back but surely the system should be using the current surname. DOB is definitely correct. Policy number is copied excactly from SX emails and also from logging into their website. Email address is also correct. So not sure what I've done wrong...

 

I'm with Fastmail for my email but have no issues with other SX emails I receive (ironically the emails notifying me of the changes to the app came through fine) and for OTPs from other websites.

 

Thought I'd ask here before I trouble the SX helpdesk as I suspect they won't be very IT competent.

rscole86
  #3173787 20-Dec-2023 17:21
Your post had just reminded me that I could not log in to the new app. Constantly get a something went wrong message.

I haven't bothered following up, but I've always find their apps average at best.

 
 
 
 

rscole86
  #3173789 20-Dec-2023 17:27
I've just tried at again, got the OTP and managed to sign in successfully. Gmail hosted email address.

KiwiSurfer

  #3173790 20-Dec-2023 17:28
Interesting, mine says your OTP has been sent to your address so it gets that far at least but no further.



rscole86
  #3173791 20-Dec-2023 17:32
I can presume they aren't accepting fastmail if all details are as per your policy documents. My OTP arrives with second of submitting.

KiwiSurfer

  #3173792 20-Dec-2023 17:40
Yep I'm sending an enquiry to SX now. I noticed from logging into the SX website that SX still has my old surname on record -- but I found changing to my old name makes no difference. It still says an OTP has been sent. I entered a fictitious surname and it still says OTP has been sent to my email address. Looks like something is definitely broken on their end.

mrgsm021
  #3173805 20-Dec-2023 18:43
No issues here after logging in using the new method. I then enabled the fingerprint and PIN login and no issue with that either. Registered email is hotmail.

