I have been following with great interest the patent dispute which has resulted in Apple's flagship watches being temporarily withdrawn from the US market. These types of disputes are not uncommon, but if allegations are true about Apple poaching Masimo staff and IP then it's not a good look. Apparently existing Apple Watch owners in the US are not even able to get their devices repaired or swapped out, and there is speculation that the blood oxygen sensor might have to be disabled when the product eventually goes back on sale.
I wonder if Garmin are celebrating this, or are they possibly nervous about ending up on the receiving end of similar patent disputes?