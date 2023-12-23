rugrat: I’m wondering if should hold off buying new watch. It would be terrible for a software update to prevent it from working, as a feature available at time of purchase.

I think it's more likely that it would only be disabled for units sold after the point in time when they go back on sale. If existing units had functionality removed then it would open up Apple to an onslaught of class action lawsuits.

Personally if I were in the market for a new Apple Watch then I would wait and see whether they win their next appeal and, if not, what the implications might be.

I tend to yo-yo between Garmin and Apple watches as I like the utilitarian athlete-focused design brief of the former, but the cellular connectivity on the latter is a great safety feature if something goes wrong while I'm out running. If I were buying something right now then I'd probably buy a Garmin due to the current uncertainty with Apple.