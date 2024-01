Stu: Moved to Health, for now. Chances are high it'll end up in politics.

I thought the same thing this morning 🤣I don't claim to have any answers, but, I know my own experience in the system with a chronic condition has been hit and miss over the past 30 years since I had my initial diagnosis.My experience has come down to the individual providing the care. The system behind them is a typical bureaucracy that works well for some and poorly for others. It has worked well and poorly for me at different times during those decades both early and later.The individuals I have received care from range wildly from complete apathy or incompetence, to wonderfully empathetic and knowledgeable about their domain and how to leverage the system behind them. I had to persist and be stubborn a lot over the years to find the team that I have wrapped around me now. It didn't happen overnight.I think advocacy helps a lot, whether for yourself or with someone advocating on your behalf. Many are intimated by the health system and others take what they're told as gospel even if it isn't right or doesn't benefit them.But like most things in a society there are those who are unable to advocate for themselves and don't have anyone to help do it for them, and they fall through the cracks after initial negative experiences.Having said all that, the fact we are hemorrhaging expertise to other countries because our national health sector can't provide working conditions that don't break them, is unacceptable.