Looking at this article in Newsroom:
Why compassion should be measured as a KPI (newsroom.co.nz)
In particular this comment:
"The problems in modern health care are entrenched and systemic, with roots stretching back to the neoliberal reforms of the 80s and 90s. Covid-19 has compounded matters. How did New Zealand turn one of the world’s premier public health systems into a work environment that is so fraught and stressful that many staff are either circling the drain or going down it?"
Part of this trend - not mentioned - is that this period corresponds to the emergence of very expensive medical technology. We take MRI and CAT scanners for granted now but I remember the times when such things did not exist so I wonder whether part of the problem is that funding medical care is less about human costs and more about non-human costs.