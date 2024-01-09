Having said all that, the fact we are hemorrhaging expertise to other countries because our national health sector can't provide working conditions that don't break them, is unacceptable.

The answer here is to pay a competitive wage to retain the current staff and attract new ones (through training or recruitment overseas). Conditions can only improve when the staffing is sufficient to allow for “better” conditions, and to maintain or increase numbers we need to pay more for their services, especially to compare with our neighbours over the ditch.



The problem is no one wants to actually do this, whether it’s the public paying the taxes or whoever holds the purse strings.

I’ve seen young colleagues go overseas recently with 2 years experience under their belts to immediately jump to a higher salary than those of us in leadership positions are on, along with better conditions and terms, our service has lost senior Doctors to Australia for close to double what they were earning here (and when those Aussie dollars are converted to NZ Monopoly money the difference is even greater).



The argument for the NZ lifestyle doesn’t hold up anymore, and as a country we need to either stump up the $$ for services and staff or acknowledge that we cannot compete and we will try as best we can with what we are prepared to pay for it.