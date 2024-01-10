Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHealth and fitnessPrice of eyeglasses in New Zealand
kingdragonfly

8933 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#311377 10-Jan-2024 18:05
Send private message quote this post

The cost of eyeglasses in New Zealand is pretty frustrating.

I purchased new lenses; I had some existing frames which I reused. Granted the non-progressive single vision lens had a complex prescription, with prism adjustments and such. But there are no special coatings except anti-internal-reflection. It was NZD $500, remounted in old frames I supplied.

I looked down at a prescription laying on the desk and saw someone had spent very close to NZD $1,000 for a single pair glasses.

I wasn't thinking straight. I should have just gotten the prescription, then mail-order glasses from the US.

The price would have been sub $200 even with frames and delivered.

As you'd expect I don't buy eyeglasses everyday, but I was happy with three orders from glassesusa.com. Granted I had to guess my head width. Delivery time would have probably been one month versus two weeks.

You can screw over your local eyeglasses company by trying on frames locally, looking on the inside frame for a series of numbers. The first number between 45 and 60 should be your lens size.



Obviously you're going to missing out on the perfect-for-your-face frames, and post-adjustments.

Not helping is that most frames worldwide are manufactured by a single company, named Luxottica. They control 80% of the major brands in the NZD $45 billion global eyeglasses industry.

It would have probably been a good idea to fly to another country, get eyeglasses plus a spare, and prescription sunglasses, and return home than buy them here. At least I would have gotten some vacation time out of it.

Between dental bills and eyeglasses, I'm getting killed for medical costs recently.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Mehrts
877 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3180538 11-Jan-2024 12:51
Send private message quote this post

I've used Clearly 12 months ago for some new sunnies. Took the same length of time to arrive as it would have if going to Specsavers (10 days), and I decided to buy two pairs since they were so cheap ($190 for the lot, including delivery).

All you need is a current prescription which you can ask for if you've had an eye exam done locally, and then select the frames based on the size as stated in the OP. 

I'd happily use them again for future prescription eyewear needs.




Thinking about buying a Tesla? Feel free to use my referral link to get a few good perks when you order!

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
cddt
708 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3180542 11-Jan-2024 13:03
Send private message quote this post

I've been to Oscar Wylee recently, three pairs for $299. Not bad. 

jonathan18
7033 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3180572 11-Jan-2024 13:55
Send private message quote this post

The value in sourcing glasses from o/s does reduce the more complex one's needs are, though; eg, I doubt I'll risk ordering progressives again from an overseas website. Yep, even the 'budget' stores in NZ are expensive for anything but basic glasses, but it's just not worth it. I've not tried Oscar Wylee to see what they charge for progressives, so may do so next time I need a pair.

 

It does make a lot of sense, though, ordering from o/s if your script is straightforward; I did it for years (mainly Clearly, but also Select Specs) until I changed to progressives.

 

I've totally given up on getting lenses replaced in existing frames - makes sense environmentally, but it rarely works out financially. 



reven
3651 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3180578 11-Jan-2024 14:14
Send private message quote this post

My last pair during covid, I bought from Ezyglasses.co.nz, $29.95 (model "London - Green").   I just gave them my prescription and that was it.  may have been just a local person reordering from overseas, not sure, but arrived fairly quick.   and $30. score.

 

 

 

Still wearing them today.   All day, every day.   

xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
13100 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3180584 11-Jan-2024 14:21
Send private message quote this post

Warehouse $10 does me fine.

 

Suspect will need something better/finetuned down the track.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

mrdrifter
525 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3180589 11-Jan-2024 14:31
Send private message quote this post

jonathan18:

 

The value in sourcing glasses from o/s does reduce the more complex one's needs are, though; eg, I doubt I'll risk ordering progressives again from an overseas website. Yep, even the 'budget' stores in NZ are expensive for anything but basic glasses, but it's just not worth it. I've not tried Oscar Wylee to see what they charge for progressives, so may do so next time I need a pair.

 

It does make a lot of sense, though, ordering from o/s if your script is straightforward; I did it for years (mainly Clearly, but also Select Specs) until I changed to progressives.

 

I've totally given up on getting lenses replaced in existing frames - makes sense environmentally, but it rarely works out financially. 

 

 

 

 

We have found the opposite, the prescription we need works out at ~$1,500 NZ to get locally with the most budget frames and 7-8mm thick lenses in store and it's pretty much the same between all stores we have looked at. This is vs. ~$200-$250 from o/s with all the coating options and 2-4mm thick lenses and can often get both a standard and sunglasses pair for just under $400 delivered within 2-3 weeks, saves a lot of money when they are being replaced every 1-2 years due to changes in the eyes. One of the local optometrists even checked a set once to make sure they were within spec and they were impressed.

Mehrts
877 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3180593 11-Jan-2024 14:36
Send private message quote this post

xpd:

 

Warehouse $10 does me fine.

 

Suspect will need something better/finetuned down the track.



Are these reading glasses (far-sighted)? Or for short-sightedness? 

All the cheapo ones in random stores have seemed to be reading glasses, but nothing for the other way.




Thinking about buying a Tesla? Feel free to use my referral link to get a few good perks when you order!



jonathan18
7033 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3180595 11-Jan-2024 14:38
Send private message quote this post

I do find it interesting that, despite eyesight being such a critical sense, there seems a real resentment at paying for, or at least a real keenness to minimise the cost of, glasses! (It's probably just jealousy in that for some a pair of prescription glasses can be $30: my last purchase was over $1k for two pairs, and that's cheap compared to what many others pay...)

 

That said, there are also compromises that come with cheap glasses, eg the ones from Ezyglasses are 'un-coated so they have no scratch resistant coating or UV protection coating or anti-reflection coating - or any other coatings that are possible'. I don't see how that makes for a pair that's suitable for constant wear, both from a longevity and wearability point of view.

 

Edit: It's great to see that that store does provide for new lenses in old frames at a really affordable cost (noting the above comment re coatings): https://ezyglasses.co.nz/products/reglaze-your-own-glasses.

 

 

 

 

reven
3651 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3180601 11-Jan-2024 14:57
Send private message quote this post

like i said, ive been wearing these glasses all day every day for about 3.5 years now.   with an active 4 yo who likes to grab them and run around with them.

 

so $30 glasses from ezyglasses are great for me.  i always thought that coating stuff was mostly rubbish, i had it before, couldnt really tell the difference with/without it.  

 

$30 gamble is a pretty low investment gamble IMO.  even getting a pair as a emergency backup pair.

 

but sure, keep spending $1000, not my money, doesnt bother me :P

gzt

gzt
15288 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3180606 11-Jan-2024 15:13
Send private message quote this post

when they are being replaced every 1-2 years due to changes in the eyes.

Eek! I'm just starting out with glasses. Is that common?

jonathan18
7033 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3180607 11-Jan-2024 15:18
Send private message quote this post

reven:

 

like i said, ive been wearing these glasses all day every day for about 3.5 years now.   with an active 4 yo who likes to grab them and run around with them.

 

so $30 glasses from ezyglasses are great for me.  i always thought that coating stuff was mostly rubbish, i had it before, couldnt really tell the difference with/without it.  

 

$30 gamble is a pretty low investment gamble IMO.  even getting a pair as a emergency backup pair.

 

but sure, keep spending $1000, not my money, doesnt bother me :P

 

 

Though cheap glasses may explain why you can't find the shift key?!

 

 

 

But yeah, horses for courses... I've had shit eyesight since birth (worn glasses since 18 months old), so take it pretty seriously and won't gamble with mine...

jonathan18
7033 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3180610 11-Jan-2024 15:21
Send private message quote this post

gzt:
when they are being replaced every 1-2 years due to changes in the eyes.

Eek! I'm just starting out with glasses. Is that common?

 

Certainly recommended to get your eyes tested every two years (which luckily is the repeat period for free tests from Specsavers via AA!); replacement is only necessary if there's been a significant enough change.

 

That said, it can be different at different stages of life, eg eyesight may change more when younger so more regular checks could be advisable (my eyesight actually improved over a number of years when I was a kid - now it's only downhill!).

kingdragonfly

8933 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3180612 11-Jan-2024 15:23
Send private message quote this post

Based on genetics and/or dumb luck, some people are blessed with vision that fits neatly into standard buckets.

Think of people whose foot sizes are a perfect 9 with a normal foot arch versus someone who has a flat foot / high arch and requires a special shoe.

Consider the fact that most frames in the US are roughly 6X the price of materials and manufacturing, and over 10X the price is not unusual.

I didn't mention I get double vision when I look through standard lenses, so the lens use a "prism" to move the apparent image up/down left/right.

However the difference in prices on frame is frankly outrageous. This is from America, which frankly often has price that are often much cheaper than ours

I'd recommend anyone who travels overseas is to buy your glasses abroad (and extra spares and sunglasses). I know it's not fair on local business, but when the difference start getting over double or triple it's hard to justify.

netspanner
333 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3180613 11-Jan-2024 15:26
Send private message quote this post

Just to add that Specsavers and OPSM are the same company targeting different audiences.

jonathan18
7033 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3180615 11-Jan-2024 15:30
Send private message quote this post

netspanner:

 

Just to add that Specsavers and OPSM are the same company targeting different audiences.

 

 

I'm not sure about that... OPSM is definitely owned by Luxottica, which is as mentioned earlier the most dominant company worldwide in this space. (Edit: I see now it's called EssilorLuxottica, after a merger a few years back.)

 

That font of all knowledge, Wikipedia, says Specsavers is owned by the Perkins Family.

 

Edit: here's a table from Wikipedia that lists the brands owned by EL; AFAIK only two of those operate in NZ, but as mentioned they also own many of the brands like Oakley and Rayban:

 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38

Fitbit Charge 6 Review
Posted 27-Nov-2023 16:21

Cisco Launches New Research Highlighting Gap in Preparedness for AI
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 