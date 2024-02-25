I had cataracts done a few years ago. I don’t recall many specific technical details. It was all very smooth and straightforward.

I was aware of seeing rainbow halos around the moon and street and car lights at night (rather beautiful; I miss them!) but I didn’t have a sense that my vision was any worse than usual. I have been short-sighted from childhood and required lenses to drive, but I never wore them otherwise, except when visiting the cinema. My vision was on the edge of acceptable without glasses in bright sunlight. I had no illusions about not needing them in poor light conditions, though.

The only reason I had the surgery was because I failed the vision test when renewing my license. I went around the corner to SpecSavers but they gave me a runaround so I went looking for another option and ended up at Shattkey, who were the only ones who would take me without an appointment (I don’t live in town, or anywhere near it).

Shattkey are upmarket but you definitely get what you pay for there. I got every kind of eye test known to man, on dozens of scary-looking machines that poked lights in my eyes and did all kinds of other things. Finally I ended up with a very kindly elderly gentleman who took me through a normal eye exam, stamped a form to extend my license for a year, and gave me an immediate referral for cataract surgery.

The surgery was on the public purse but I was sent to a private clinic. I don’t remember what the wait time was but I think it happened within two or three months. The surgery was very straightforward. I sat in a reclining chair for 20 minutes, a nurse held my hand so I could signal if I needed to, the operation was completely painless. At one point the eye lost focus and all I could see was bright light. Then the new lens was slipped in and very blurry vision returned. I was sent home with eye drops and within hours my vision began to improve. By the next day it was fine. I missed the rainbows.

Initially the difference between the new eye and the old was fairly dramatic. Vision was much brighter, like turning up the brightness on a monitor screen. It was also much clearer. I wasn’t offered a choice of lens, though maybe I could have asked, and what I was given was the normal distance vision one. Man, I could see the pine needles on the trees! I could see everything I had never been able to before. At first it was striking, but my brain quickly adjusted and it soon became normal. I had no issues, used the eyedrops every day, and after a month went for a checkup and was pronounced visually unimpaired, whereupon I renewed my license for five years. My eye may have been a little itchy at first and I had a lot of floaters for awhile, but no major issues and everything soon settled down.

After a few months I got another referral from Schattkey and had the second eye done, this time at the public hospital. I don’t know if things have changed since I did this, but no-one ever said anything about payment to me (other than the appointments with Schattkey). Both eyes were done on the public health service. I am a pensioner and maybe that had to do with my income. I don’t know.

Both eyes were completely trouble-free apart from some early minor itching, and I didn’t even have to go in for a check-up the second time. They just rang to ask how I was doing, I said fine, and that was it.

My distance vision is excellent but the new lenses completely wiped out my ability to see things up close, which I had always been inordinately proud of. At the age of way past 70, I never needed reading glasses, though I was starting to have trouble with the tiniest fonts. After the surgery I need reading glasses for everything any closer than I can reach or smaller than about Arial 18. I can see smaller but not comfortably. Labels are out of the question without help. I now keep cheap reading glasses in every room and pocket. This is the main consequence of the surgery that actually affects me. I have thought it might have been better to ask for close up lenses and keep spectacles for distance vision but I can certainly live with the present situation and at my age I probably won’t have to for too long.

My opinion: Cataract surgery is a true miracle of modern medicine and I would do it again without hesitation even if blindness was not a consideration. It definitely improves quality of life and in my case, at least, was hardly even an inconvenience.