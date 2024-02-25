Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHealth and fitnessCataract's alleviation/correction experience
#311907 25-Feb-2024 15:38
Two years ago at age 67 at my usual two yearly eye check, I was diagnosed with bilateral cataracts. Left Eye = bottom left. Right Eye = middle.

 

Two years on, a few weeks ago I failed my AA eye sight license test big time in my right eye. So popped off to my SpecSaver branch whom I have been using for 10 years with no complaints, except cost of course.

 

Yep, diagnosed with a rapidly progressive cataract. Which I am increasingly noticing more and more with that filminess blurred vision in my right eye. My left eye has no change.

 

I have been booked into the Tauranga Public Eye Specialists Hospital for examination and surgery decision. Note: The government only pays for one eye. So when I need my other eye done I will have to pay.

 

I have age related presbyopia induced vision defects and I have been using graduated lenses for 30 years with no problems. (Happy 40th birthday thanks)

 

To those that have had cataract surgery, my questions are:

 

1 - what type of IOL (intraocular lens) did you get; near, far or multi-focal
2 - after the 6-8 week recovery time, did you require new script/s for your glasses
3 - If prior to surgery you wore graduated lenses and then had the multi-focal IOL inserted did you require new script/s
4 - or did you throw your glasses away - yippee
5 - what post surgical affects were there for you and how did these effect you
6 - any major problems, infection, severe inflammation, a total redo
7 - what was your biggest concern pre and post op
8 - what are you most happy about
9 - and anything else you think I or us all, should know about this disease and its alleviation/correction

 

PS: SpecSavers signed off on the DL12 form and I got my license renewed.

 

Thanks in advance 😀




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

  #3199881 25-Feb-2024 16:16
I had mine done late last year (30 Nov and 14 Dec).  Went for license renewal over a year ago (over 65) and, as I wanted to retain my HT, had to go to doctor for eyesight test.  He said my eyes weren't what he would have expected and suggested I saw a specialist (I'm in Kapiti, so Wgtn specialist for me).  Turns out cataracts were affecting sight in both eyes.

 

As background, I've never had to wear corrective lenses but since about 50 have used cheapie glasses for some reading / close up work.  By the time of the op I had progressed to carrying +1.5 with me at all times for when required.

 

I also had a pterygium on my right eye (been there for decades, growing slowly) which the specialist suggested I get removed first (May last year).  This would allow the eye to settle so that the resulting stigmatism could be mapped accurately for the corrective lens.

 

Because of that, I ultimately had a toric lens in my right eye to correct for the stigmatism, and went with a multifocal lens in the left eye.  I did ask about a monofocal (Southern Cross only cover the cost of a monofocal lens, nothing else) but he showed me how much of my current close up vision I would likely lose, so it was a no-brainer to cough up for the multifocal.  The toric lens was circa $1000 and the mf a little (not hugely) cheaper.

 

Operations were a breeze for me - I was chatting to the surgeon during the whole process (about 10 minutes once set up on the chair) :-).  I've never been nervous about these types of situations!  I had no issues at all - followed the eye drop instructions etc and no problems with infections.  When I saw him 6 weeks after the second op he did note there was still a little inflammation in the left eye and prescribed another couple of weeks of steroid drops - no big deal as I hadn't really noticed anything.  I have continued with Systane eyedrops regularly as I find they help with any scratchiness, but using them less and less now.

 

The first amazing thing (to me at least!) was that after the first eye was done I could obviously compare the two.  I can best describe it by saying that my "new" eye was like 4000-5000K light and my old eye was like 3000K light - blue white vs yellow white.  It gave some idea of just what the cataracts were doing!  Has prompted me to wear sunglasses more now that everything is brighter :-)

 

I don't carry any glasses with me now - a great improvement and I'm very happy!  I don't know enough to know how different people's outcomes may differ, and can't comment on effects on prescription glasses, but my surgeon/ophthalmologist was great and very informative, so hopefully yours is also.

 

Summary - great outcomes for my set of circumstances and money well spent (the bits that SC didn't cover, including lenses).  Hope that is some help. Tony.

 

 

 

 





  #3199904 25-Feb-2024 17:32
FineWine:

 

I have been booked into the Tauranga Public Eye Specialists Hospital for examination and surgery decision. Note: The government only pays for one eye. So when I need my other eye done I will have to pay.

 

 

Is that true?

 

I can think of many people that have had both done in the past - but probably not in the last decade.




  #3199911 25-Feb-2024 18:05
robjg63:

 

FineWine:

 

I have been booked into the Tauranga Public Eye Specialists Hospital for examination and surgery decision. Note: The government only pays for one eye. So when I need my other eye done I will have to pay.

 

 

Is that true?

 

I can think of many people that have had both done in the past - but probably not in the last decade.

 

 

I'm no expert but I thought it was down to a "vision score" (I went private so didn't have any interaction with this system) which determines eligibility.  The previous government, I believe, made some changes in the middle of last year to standardise the score requirement across all of NZ (it was different for different DHBs previously).  Have never seen anything about only funding one - unless it is tied up with the vision impairment scoring system?





  #3199914 25-Feb-2024 18:25
It would have to meet a threshold before it would be done - that makes sense.




  #3199918 25-Feb-2024 19:04
I'm 66 and have been using reading glasses for over 25years and glasses for driving for about 10 years.  Work pays for progressive safety glasses from Specsavers.

 

I have been seeing a specialist for several years. About 6 years ago he found increased pressure in left eye, so have had SLT(laser) twice to control the pressure.

 

Started to notice vision change in left eye and had cataract done in December 2022 with a standard lens. Operation was a breeze but had problems with inflammation afterwards. Steroid drops, then injections, and finally steroid pills to control it. Was fine for a few months but has flared up again so back on steroid drops for another couple of months.

 

Left eye vision changed so much that l didn't need glasses to drive and could read most print with it. Still had to use glasses due to right eye. Was rather awkward at times.

 

Went to Specsavers to get new glasses but couldn't get suitable lens mix to be comfortable. Advised to go back to specialist to get right cataract done.

 

Right eye had to have a $1100 toric lens due to astigmatism. Operation was done mid last year and was also a breeze, but more inflammation afterwards. Not as bad as left eye. Drops cured it after a couple of months.

 

Glasses taken off driving licence. Whites are now white, not off-white. Don't go anywhere without sunglasses. Don't have a problem with headlights when driving at night.

 

Luckily Southern Cross has paid for all of this except the extra $1100 for the toric lens.

 

 

  #3199923 25-Feb-2024 19:22
edge:

 

I'm no expert but I thought it was down to a "vision score" (I went private so didn't have any interaction with this system) which determines eligibility.  The previous government, I believe, made some changes in the middle of last year to standardise the score requirement across all of NZ (it was different for different DHBs previously).  Have never seen anything about only funding one - unless it is tied up with the vision impairment scoring system?

 

After some in-depth research, you are correct.

 

Surgery scores are between 41 and 61 for waiting list. Not eligible below 41 and critical urgent above 61 and 4 month waiting list between 41 and 61. (CPAC health scoring system)

 

Though under the old DHB system it was a "post code lottery". Under the new health care system this is not to be, apparently. But I do qualify for an initial first assessment which is 22nd March. So will have to wait and see - ha ha.




  #3199926 25-Feb-2024 19:36
I had cataracts done a few years ago. I don’t recall many specific technical details. It was all very smooth and straightforward. 

 

I was aware of seeing rainbow halos around the moon and street and car lights at night (rather beautiful; I miss them!) but I didn’t have a sense that my vision was any worse than usual. I have been short-sighted from childhood and required lenses to drive, but I never wore them otherwise, except when visiting the cinema. My vision was on the edge of acceptable without glasses in bright sunlight. I had no illusions about not needing them in poor light conditions, though. 

 

The only reason I had the surgery was because I failed the vision test when renewing my license. I went around the corner to SpecSavers but they gave me a runaround so I went looking for another option and ended up at Shattkey, who were the only ones who would take me without an appointment (I don’t live in town, or anywhere near it). 

 

Shattkey are upmarket but you definitely get what you pay for there. I got every kind of eye test known to man, on dozens of scary-looking machines that poked lights in my eyes and did all kinds of other things. Finally I ended up with a very kindly elderly gentleman who took me through a normal eye exam, stamped a form to extend my license for a year, and gave me an immediate referral for cataract surgery.

 

The surgery was on the public purse but I was sent to a private clinic. I don’t remember what the wait time was but I think it happened within two or three months. The surgery was very straightforward. I sat in a reclining chair for 20 minutes, a nurse held my hand so I could signal if I needed to, the operation was completely painless. At one point the eye lost focus and all I could see was bright light. Then the new lens was slipped in and very blurry vision returned. I was sent home with eye drops and within hours my vision began to improve. By the next day it was fine. I missed the rainbows.

 

Initially the difference between the new eye and the old was fairly dramatic. Vision was much brighter, like turning up the brightness on a monitor screen. It was also much clearer. I wasn’t offered a choice of lens, though maybe I could have asked, and what I was given was the normal distance vision one. Man, I could see the pine needles on the trees! I could see everything I had never been able to before. At first it was striking, but my brain quickly adjusted and it soon became normal. I had no issues, used the eyedrops every day, and after a month went for a checkup and was pronounced visually unimpaired, whereupon I renewed my license for five years. My eye may have been a little itchy at first and I had a lot of floaters for awhile, but no major issues and everything soon settled down.

 

After a few months I got another referral  from Schattkey and had the second eye done, this time at the public hospital. I don’t know if things have changed since I did this, but no-one ever said anything about payment to me (other than the appointments with Schattkey). Both eyes were done on the public health service. I am a pensioner and maybe that had to do with my income. I don’t know.

 

Both eyes were completely trouble-free apart from some early minor itching, and I didn’t even have to go in for a check-up the second time. They just rang to ask how I was doing, I said fine, and that was it.

 

My distance vision is excellent but the new lenses completely wiped out my ability to see things up close, which I had always been inordinately proud of. At the age of way past 70, I never needed reading glasses, though I was starting to have trouble with the tiniest fonts. After the surgery I need reading glasses for everything any closer than I can reach or smaller than about Arial 18. I can see smaller but not comfortably. Labels are out of the question without help. I now keep cheap reading glasses in every room and pocket. This is the main consequence of the surgery that actually affects me. I have thought it might have been better to ask for close up lenses and keep spectacles for distance vision but I can certainly live with the present situation and at my age I probably won’t have to for too long.

 

My opinion: Cataract surgery is a true miracle of modern medicine and I would do it again without hesitation even if blindness was not a consideration. It definitely improves quality of life and in my case, at least, was hardly even an inconvenience. 

 

 




  #3200061 26-Feb-2024 09:57
I forgot to mention that I also had to wear an eye protector initially. I found it difficult to sleep with and just wore dark glasses instead.

 

 




  #3200178 26-Feb-2024 13:25
FineWine:

Two years ago at age 67 at my usual two yearly eye check, I was diagnosed with bilateral cataracts.

I have been booked into the Tauranga Public Eye Specialists Hospital for examination and surgery decision. Note: The government only pays for one eye. So when I need my other eye done I will have to pay

Thanks in advance 😀




The public system will pay for more than one eye. They just do one eye at a time. This means the cataract can be done easily as day case operation so no beds needed and patients are able to look after them selves.

The anaesthetic will either be eye drops or a sub tennon eye block. (the later stops you from moving your eye about)

Source been involved for 10+

  #3200508 27-Feb-2024 12:53
FineWine:

 

1 - what type of IOL (intraocular lens) did you get; near, far or multi-focal
2 - after the 6-8 week recovery time, did you require new script/s for your glasses
3 - If prior to surgery you wore graduated lenses and then had the multi-focal IOL inserted did you require new script/s
4 - or did you throw your glasses away - yippee
5 - what post surgical affects were there for you and how did these effect you
6 - any major problems, infection, severe inflammation, a total redo
7 - what was your biggest concern pre and post op
8 - what are you most happy about
9 - and anything else you think I or us all, should know about this disease and its alleviation/correction

 

Thanks in advance 😀

 

 

 

 

9 eye surgeries in 18 months, 45k paid by Southern Cross. Yep, been there. Happy you pm me but my only comment is do it.

 

 

 

1 - they will usually do for distance. I wanted short but they said no.

 

2. Recovery is when they take the patch off (some don't even patch), and you see. Some dry eye may happen.

 

3. I can't wear graduated. I did have one Toric done and wish I had both, but astigmatism in one eye was below what they do toric for.

 

4. Don't throw away anything. It can take time, and you may need to wear it with one lens out. 

 

5. I had close to every complication or issue in the book. Some, like 1 in 100000 plus. I was complex going in, worse during and ended up with some permanent issues (not because of the cataract surgery) or ones I had before got worse after. Overall I can tick having dealt with or still having strabismus, macular tear, endophthalmitis, pico, accelerated cataract growth of 10 years in 3 months, vitrectomy gone wrong, posterior vitreous detachment, severe blepharitis, epiretinal membrane, and Cystoid Macula Edema. I have 2 excellent specialists who walked and still walk that tightrope lolz. I am lucky I can still drive and that is thanks to them

 

6. Yep, see above bar the Blepheritis and Strabismus, which existed prior. All thanks to a concussion after a car accident that caused the PVD, which caused ......

 

7. Moving during it. You won't :)

 

8. It's the best thing ever done. I have been badly myopic since I was about 10, and the freedom not to wear glasses at times is fantastic.

 

9. I have corrective glasses now but they are nothing like before. I went with Occupational for work, Computer for PC at home, 2x Maui Jim sunglasses with distance only. I have just tried the super new progressives you can get and the short and far are good but middle vision (PC) is crap. Buy cheap readers short term then after say 6 months get some testing done and decide

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #3200518 27-Feb-2024 13:52
Quinny:9 eye surgeries in 18 months, 45k paid by Southern Cross. Yep, been there. Happy you pm me but my only comment is do it.

 

1 - they will usually do for distance. I wanted short but they said no.

 

2. Recovery is when they take the patch off (some don't even patch), and you see. Some dry eye may happen.

 

3. I can't wear graduated. I did have one Toric done and wish I had both, but astigmatism in one eye was below what they do toric for.

 

4. Don't throw away anything. It can take time, and you may need to wear it with one lens out. 

 

5. I had close to every complication or issue in the book. Some, like 1 in 100000 plus. I was complex going in, worse during and ended up with some permanent issues (not because of the cataract surgery) or ones I had before got worse after. Overall I can tick having dealt with or still having strabismus, macular tear, endophthalmitis, pico, accelerated cataract growth of 10 years in 3 months, vitrectomy gone wrong, posterior vitreous detachment, severe blepharitis, epiretinal membrane, and Cystoid Macula Edema. I have 2 excellent specialists who walked and still walk that tightrope lolz. I am lucky I can still drive and that is thanks to them

 

6. Yep, see above bar the Blepheritis and Strabismus, which existed prior. All thanks to a concussion after a car accident that caused the PVD, which caused ......

 

7. Moving during it. You won't :)

 

8. It's the best thing ever done. I have been badly myopic since I was about 10, and the freedom not to wear glasses at times is fantastic.

 

9. I have corrective glasses now but they are nothing like before. I went with Occupational for work, Computer for PC at home, 2x Maui Jim sunglasses with distance only. I have just tried the super new progressives you can get and the short and far are good but middle vision (PC) is crap. Buy cheap readers short term then after say 6 months get some testing done and decide.

 

Wow just Wow.

 

Thanks for all of that.




  #3209626 22-Mar-2024 17:34
So I had my assessment appointment at the Tauranga Eye clinic today. During this period of waiting from my optometrist to this appointment, my (R) eye cataract had become decidedly worse.

 

At this appointment the eye nurses did a bunch of tests including the Snellen eye chart test which I was not able to even pick out the shape let alone what the letter was. Then I was seen by the eye registrar, nice bloke, very informative and answered all my questions. He informed me that my cataract was double the normal thickness of most other cataracts and I was at the top of the ranch for cataract operation for an IOL. He explained the operation and all the associated risks, of which several of you above have mentioned. Gave me a very informative brochure about it all and I signed the consent form and went on the 2-3 month waiting list ☹️.

 

Now as to the question about costs etc. The government pays for ALL cataract surgeries. So long as there is an interval between each surgery. In other words if you want both eyes done at same time or with only a very short period between, (period not explained) then you pay for one. If however as in my case where my Left eye will need doing in the future, then it is on the government. 😀 Only one type of IOL is given within this free procedure, normally for long distance.

 

After you are all cleared by the eye surgeon you then go to your normal optometrist for a new glasses prescription.

 

Next report will be post-op 😀

 

 




  #3228791 10-May-2024 16:29
Since my report above (#3209626 22-Mar-2024 17:34) my cataract now covers my entire (R) eye and is all very very blurry. Talk about aggressive!  I have stopped driving at night after I went to pick a pizza up on Tuesday (½ price night) and wow, what a worry that was in my night vision driving, wont do that again till fixed.

 

Good news is that yesterday, 09 May, got a call from Tauranga Eye Clinic. Can I come in for the Operation on the 13th June. True Right I said 😀.

 

Here's to waiting till then. 




  #3228799 10-May-2024 16:57
That's a relief. All the best for the op and recovery.

 

 

  #3233664 23-May-2024 07:33
I'm a little late to this thread. I had cataracts in both eyes. Life was like driving through a cloud.

 

 

 

1 - what type of IOL (intraocular lens) did you get; near, far or multi-focal

 

After discussing my life activities with my surgeon we settled on lens that would give me clear long distance vision. The sacrifice I would make is that I would loose my near vision. 

 


2 - after the 6-8 week recovery time, did you require new script/s for your glasses

 

Recovery was basically the next day when the patch came off. No pain

 


3 - If prior to surgery you wore graduated lenses and then had the multi-focal IOL inserted did you require new script/s

 

N/A. I did wear glasses to assist long vision (eg driving at night or watching TV. These have now gone

 


4 - or did you throw your glasses away - yippee

 

Yes. But replaced by x2.5 reading glasses which are $15 at Chemist Warehouse

 


5 - what post surgical affects were there for you and how did these effect you

 

Full spectrum colours and sharp visions. EXCEPT I still had floaters (Gobs that move in your vision when you move your eyas - had this pre surgery

 


6 - any major problems, infection, severe inflammation, a total redo

 

No

 


7 - what was your biggest concern pre and post op

 

Extreme worry about my eyes being fiddled with and going blind post surgery. And pain.

 


8 - what are you most happy about

 

see below

 


9 - and anything else you think I or us all, should know about this disease and its alleviation/correction

 

 

 

So I had two lots of this surgery - one for each eye. Made a huge difference to my vision. However It made the floaters more obvious and more of a nuisance. So back under the knife I went for vitrectomy surgery. Which is basically sucking all the juice out of your eyeball. I thought this made your eyeball inflated and round. But apparently the juice is like your appendix. No longer needed.

 

 

 

So after 2 x 2 lots of this surgery I have amazing clear vision.. About $30k later. Thanks Southern Cross medical insurance

 

 

 

Dont worry . Get it done!

