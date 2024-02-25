Two years ago at age 67 at my usual two yearly eye check, I was diagnosed with bilateral cataracts. Left Eye = bottom left. Right Eye = middle.
Two years on, a few weeks ago I failed my AA eye sight license test big time in my right eye. So popped off to my SpecSaver branch whom I have been using for 10 years with no complaints, except cost of course.
Yep, diagnosed with a rapidly progressive cataract. Which I am increasingly noticing more and more with that filminess blurred vision in my right eye. My left eye has no change.
I have been booked into the Tauranga Public Eye Specialists Hospital for examination and surgery decision. Note: The government only pays for one eye. So when I need my other eye done I will have to pay.
I have age related presbyopia induced vision defects and I have been using graduated lenses for 30 years with no problems. (Happy 40th birthday thanks)
To those that have had cataract surgery, my questions are:
1 - what type of IOL (intraocular lens) did you get; near, far or multi-focal
2 - after the 6-8 week recovery time, did you require new script/s for your glasses
3 - If prior to surgery you wore graduated lenses and then had the multi-focal IOL inserted did you require new script/s
4 - or did you throw your glasses away - yippee
5 - what post surgical affects were there for you and how did these effect you
6 - any major problems, infection, severe inflammation, a total redo
7 - what was your biggest concern pre and post op
8 - what are you most happy about
9 - and anything else you think I or us all, should know about this disease and its alleviation/correction
PS: SpecSavers signed off on the DL12 form and I got my license renewed.
Thanks in advance 😀