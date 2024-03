Hi



Currently researching the following kids smart watches: Spacetalk, Pixbee & Garmin

just keen to know any feeback people have

spacetalk seems the go and Garmin also seems ok.

not sure about pixbee

requirements

fitness tracker of sorts (kids request)

gps tracking

sms and voice comms (video not so important)

ease of use / including app

Subscriptions…..

any hassles or gotchas?

(I see a few google reviews, and it seems the people with issues are the issue themselves if I were to assume)…