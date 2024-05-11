kingdragonfly

gzt: Confirmed in Antarctica in February:



https://newsroom.co.nz/2024/05/07/qa-avian-influenza-h5n1/







Intriguing. I can see how the subantarctic islands get involved. The land links through the Americas. Not far to fly to the other islands.

It was newstalkzb maybe last week or the week prior was talking about birds probably dying before they reached NZ. Mind you Australia isn't that far away if it gets there first.

I am less concerned about any human pandemic potential from H5N1, mainly because I think my more traumatising memories were from borders, lockdowns and hotel quarantine. I can more easily live with masks and social distancing. Short lockdowns for maybe 2 weeks I can do but not the longer ones. I can recall looking at Canada Geese in NZ during covid thinking "you brats didn't have to do quarantine"

Any disease whether it's a local outbreak or global isn't great and I would hate to see the effects of H5N1 on our birds but I feel relieved that this is highly unlikely to lead to the social restrictions that covid did. Happy to hire a hazmat suit and sit on planes if need be.