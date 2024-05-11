Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Health and fitness latest mutation of bird flu currently infecting cows in the United States
kingdragonfly

11272 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#312715 11-May-2024 20:38
Send private message

This story is starting to get some attention in the US.

One US professor of food safety warned "Raw milk is unpasteurized and has a plethora of bacteria and viruses in it ... if there is any bird flu in the [raw] milk, it's not going to be denatured or killed. So, you run a minor risk from raw milk"

There are a number of birds who travel between the US and New Zealand: Whimbrel, Snipes, Sandpipers, Godwits, Curlews, Shearwaters, Fulmars, Prions, and Petrels, and Terns.

RNZ: 'Timing is not good' for H5N1 pandemic - flu scientist

If the latest mutation of bird flu currently infecting cows in the United States figures out human-to-human transmission, the timing could not be worse, a prominent Kiwi flu researcher says.

H5N1 has made the jump to cattle, showing up in herds across the US in recent weeks. Scientists believe the virus might be passing from cow to cow, not relying on transmission from infected birds. There are reports of cats on farms getting infected after drinking the cows' milk, and one case of a human in the US contracting the disease after contact with cattle.

Dr Richard Webby is an infectious diseases researcher at Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, and the director of the World Health Organization's Collaborating Centre for Influenza Studies. He told RNZ's Sunday Morning the virus' sudden jump into cows and its fast spread took experts by surprise.

"It's almost like the Crusaders losing five in a row. Had you asked me six weeks ago what the chance [was] of finding this virus in cows, I would have said none. So it's a completely new event for us.

"We think we know this virus, and then something happens next week that teaches us that we didn't really know anything about it."
...

gzt

gzt
17221 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3229154 11-May-2024 21:56
Send private message

Confirmed in Antarctica in February:

https://newsroom.co.nz/2024/05/07/qa-avian-influenza-h5n1/



kingdragonfly

11272 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3229176 12-May-2024 08:17
Send private message

gzt: Confirmed in Antarctica in February:

https://newsroom.co.nz/2024/05/07/qa-avian-influenza-h5n1/




Good article. Cheers

"New Zealand is home to many bird species that are found nowhere else in the world. But over 80 percent of them are already endangered.

This highly pathogenic virus has killed millions of birds around the world.

If, or when, this virus arrives in New Zealand, it will be devastating for our native birds."

I guess I'm guilty of being anthropocentric. Yeah I suck.

kingdragonfly

11272 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3229185 12-May-2024 09:20
Send private message

CBC (Canada): Bird flu vaccine candidates already exist. But if H5N1 sparks a pandemic, making enough doses won't be easy

While there's no sign a dangerous form of bird flu has gained the ability to transmit between humans, the steady spread of the virus to new species of mammals — most recently, dairy cattle throughout the U.S. — suggests H5N1 is closer to us than ever before.

Officials are quick to note that without a few key evolutionary leaps, this pathogen won't spark a human health crisis. Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) health emergencies program, said as much during remarks on Wednesday.

"Nobody is suggesting that H5N1 is the new, next pandemic. I don't believe anybody can predict that," he said.

"But it's certainly concerning when a virus like this begins to infect multiple mammalian species, which means the virus that is adapting to [animals] that are more like us than birds, and therefore there's a higher level of alert."

Given the risks, WHO officials say that behind-the-scenes processes are in place, including agreements with drugmakers, to produce "billions" of H5N1 vaccine doses within the first year of a pandemic, should this virus gain the ability to spread between humans.

Other scientists warn that's easier said than done, given the complexities involved in manufacturing and distributing a new set of vaccines.
...



chatterbox
204 posts

Master Geek


  #3232491 19-May-2024 20:38
Send private message

gzt: Confirmed in Antarctica in February:

https://newsroom.co.nz/2024/05/07/qa-avian-influenza-h5n1/


 

Intriguing. I can see how the subantarctic islands get involved. The land links through the Americas. Not far to fly to the other islands.

 

It was newstalkzb maybe last week or the week prior was talking about birds probably dying before they reached NZ. Mind you Australia isn't that far away if it gets there first. 

 

 

 

I am less concerned about any human pandemic potential from H5N1, mainly because I think my more traumatising memories were from borders, lockdowns and hotel quarantine. I can more easily live with masks and social distancing. Short lockdowns for maybe 2 weeks I can do but not the longer ones. I can recall looking at Canada Geese in NZ during covid thinking "you brats didn't have to do quarantine"

 

Any disease whether it's a local outbreak or global isn't great and I would hate to see the effects of H5N1 on our birds but I feel relieved that this is highly unlikely to lead to the social restrictions that covid did. Happy to hire a hazmat suit and sit on planes if need be. 

vexxxboy
4247 posts

Uber Geek


  #3232558 19-May-2024 22:27
Send private message

This is how the Covid thread Started




Common sense is not as common as you think.

chatterbox
204 posts

Master Geek


  #3232565 19-May-2024 23:28
Send private message

vexxxboy:

 

This is how the Covid thread Started

 

 

Thread maybe, but the pandemic... I had concerns when China was building an extra hospital which came across my social media feed thinking "WTH? That's badness". I think that was Jan 2020. Borders in NZ came mid March 2020. I remember people comparing it to the flu and tweeting flu stats.... not the same... 

 

I just can't do those social restrictions again within such a short time frame 😢 but reading about H5N1 I don't think it's going to come to that. Mainly due to transmission characteristics. Hence my relief but also my sadness for our birds and whatever other environmental impacts.

tstone
384 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3232575 20-May-2024 07:55
Send private message

chatterbox:

 

gzt: Confirmed in Antarctica in February:

https://newsroom.co.nz/2024/05/07/qa-avian-influenza-h5n1/


 

Intriguing. I can see how the subantarctic islands get involved. The land links through the Americas. Not far to fly to the other islands.

 

It was newstalkzb maybe last week or the week prior was talking about birds probably dying before they reached NZ. Mind you Australia isn't that far away if it gets there first. 

 

 

 

I am less concerned about any human pandemic potential from H5N1, mainly because I think my more traumatising memories were from borders, lockdowns and hotel quarantine. I can more easily live with masks and social distancing. Short lockdowns for maybe 2 weeks I can do but not the longer ones. I can recall looking at Canada Geese in NZ during covid thinking "you brats didn't have to do quarantine"

 

Any disease whether it's a local outbreak or global isn't great and I would hate to see the effects of H5N1 on our birds but I feel relieved that this is highly unlikely to lead to the social restrictions that covid did. Happy to hire a hazmat suit and sit on planes if need be. 

 

 

Penguins....penguins don't fly.

 
 
 
 

wellygary
8360 posts

Uber Geek


  #3232579 20-May-2024 08:53
Send private message

chatterbox:

 

I can recall looking at Canada Geese in NZ during covid thinking "you brats didn't have to do quarantine"

 

 

That''s because they were introduced by humans to NZ well before COVID  [in  about 1900 :), ]

 

Contrary to their name they don't annually migrate from the northern Hemisphere, they are an acclimatised but unwanted NZ species that inhabit inland waterways, 

 

"New Zealand is not on any migration pathway for waterfowl (Order Anseriiformes, Family Anatidae—ducks, geese, swans). Extensive and continent-wide seasonal movements of waterfowl are restricted to Northern Hemisphere land masses, where the species involved breed at high latitudes and over-winter in more benign temperate regions north of the equator. There are no regular trans-equatorial movements by waterfowl."
https://www.doc.govt.nz/globalassets/documents/science-and-technical/sap232.pdf

 

 

BlargHonk
154 posts

Master Geek


  #3232581 20-May-2024 09:21
Send private message

https://arstechnica.com/science/2024/05/anti-pasteurization-crowd-reaffirms-love-of-raw-milk-despite-bird-flu-outbreak/

 

"To drink raw milk at any time is to flirt with dangerous germs. But, amid an unprecedented outbreak of H5N1 bird flu in US dairy cows, the risks have ratcheted up considerably. Health experts have stepped up warnings against drinking raw milk during the outbreak, the scope of which is still unknown. FURTHER READING Cats suffer H5N1 brain infections, blindness, death after drinking raw milk

 

Yet, raw milk enthusiasts are undaunted by the heightened risk. The California-based Raw Milk Institute called the warnings "clearly fearmongering." The institute's founder, Mark McAfee, told the Los Angeles Times this weekend that his customers are, in fact, specifically requesting raw milk from H5N1-infected cows. According to McAfee, his customers believe, without evidence, that directly drinking high levels of the avian influenza virus will give them immunity to the deadly pathogen."

 

This can only end well...

wellygary
8360 posts

Uber Geek


  #3232583 20-May-2024 09:32
Send private message

BlargHonk:

 

Yet, raw milk enthusiasts are undaunted by the heightened risk. The California-based Raw Milk Institute called the warnings "clearly fearmongering." The institute's founder, Mark McAfee, told the Los Angeles Times this weekend that his customers are, in fact, specifically requesting raw milk from H5N1-infected cows. According to McAfee, his customers believe, without evidence, that directly drinking high levels of the avian influenza virus will give them immunity to the deadly pathogen."

 

This can only end well...

 

 

Par for the course for this crowd.....

 

A new E. coli outbreak under investigation by federal officials has been traced to cheese produced by a dairy that has been linked to outbreaks and recalls in the past.

 

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are working with state and local health departments on the investigation that has already found 10 people with infections. Four people have been hospitalized and one has developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a serious condition that can cause kidney failure. As of Feb. 16 there were sick people in California, Utah, Colorado and Texas.

 

Raw Farm brand raw cheddar blocks and shredded cheese products have been linked to the outbreak. The operation based in Fresno, CA, was formerly known as Organic Pastures and was associated with outbreaks and had numerous recalls of its unpasteurized, raw milk products under that name.

 

In 2023 Raw Farm unpasteurized products were linked to an outbreak of 20 Salmonella infections in two counties in California.

 

Federal court action 

 

This past summer, U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston for Eastern California signed a Consent Decree agreed upon by attorneys for the United States and Organic Pastures and owner Mark McAfee.

 

https://www.foodsafetynews.com/2024/02/raw-farm-cheese-linked-to-multi-state-outbreak-of-e-coli-infections/

 

 

 

 

 

 

kingdragonfly

11272 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3232587 20-May-2024 10:07
Send private message

re "his customers believe, without evidence, that directly drinking high levels of the avian influenza virus will give them immunity to the deadly pathogen."

I shake my head in disgust for humanity.

I'd love to see these people during the black plague, encouraging rats sanctuaries in marketplaces.

Daynger
436 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3232737 20-May-2024 16:22
Send private message

chatterbox:

 

gzt: Confirmed in Antarctica in February:

https://newsroom.co.nz/2024/05/07/qa-avian-influenza-h5n1/


 

I am less concerned about any human pandemic potential from H5N1, mainly because I think my more traumatising memories were from borders, lockdowns and hotel quarantine. I can more easily live with masks and social distancing. Short lockdowns for maybe 2 weeks I can do but not the longer ones. I can recall looking at Canada Geese in NZ during covid thinking "you brats didn't have to do quarantine"

 

Any disease whether it's a local outbreak or global isn't great and I would hate to see the effects of H5N1 on our birds but I feel relieved that this is highly unlikely to lead to the social restrictions that covid did. Happy to hire a hazmat suit and sit on planes if need be. 

 

 

 

 

If it seriously jumps to humans itll be far, far worse, both for lockdown severity and lengths.

 

If i remember correctly H5N1 has a 50% mortality rate in humans rather than covids paltry 2%

wellygary
8360 posts

Uber Geek


  #3232740 20-May-2024 16:31
Send private message

Daynger:

 

If it seriously jumps to humans itll be far, far worse, both for lockdown severity and lengths.

 

If i remember correctly H5N1 has a 50% mortality rate in humans rather than covids paltry 2%

 

 

It needs to do two jumps,

 

1) To be able he easily infect Humans, and 2) then move from Human to human in some form of airborne manner, 

 

Preventing 1) is the draw bridge to stop 2) from ever happening, 

 

 

Daynger
436 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3232778 20-May-2024 18:50
Send private message

wellygary:

 

It needs to do two jumps,

 

1) To be able he easily infect Humans, and 2) then move from Human to human in some form of airborne manner, 

 

Preventing 1) is the draw bridge to stop 2) from ever happening, 

 

 

 

 

Its done it before in 2005.

chatterbox
204 posts

Master Geek


  #3232871 21-May-2024 08:26
Send private message

tstone:

 

Penguins....penguins don't fly.

 

 

 

 

I'm aware penguins don't fly. I never referenced penguins, nor did the article.

