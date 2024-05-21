Does anyone know a phone app that can be used in NZ for a person living alone to check in at set times each day and that will notify a list of contacts if the check in is missed? I know you could sort of achieve the same thing by arranging to ring or text someone each day to let them know you are ok. However, I am hoping there might be a technological option that only contacts the nominated list of contacts on an exception basis if the person does not check in. I expect there would be a subscription cost for this service but it would be well worth paying given the peace of mind that it will bring. Thanks.