I don't think you can get Snug Safety in NZ which is a shame as it seems to be what I am looking for. Circle Alert looks like it could be a possibility.

Years ago there was a website, which I think was called Kitestring, which offered a fabulous check in service. Sadly it is now defunct.

I am not sure that pushing a button on a phone each day to confirm you are ok would be much more onerous than taking daily medication.

I no longer have elderly parents to worry about, but when I did, I would have appreciated an app such as the one that I am inquiring about that would have alerted me if they failed to check in rather than me having to remember to text/ring them every day to check up on them.