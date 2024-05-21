Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Health and fitness Check in app for person living alone?
Sienna

#312828 21-May-2024 16:48
Does anyone know a phone app that can be used in NZ for a person living alone to check in at set times each day and that will notify a list of contacts if the check in is missed? I know you could sort of achieve the same thing by arranging to ring or text someone each day to let them know you are ok. However, I am hoping there might be a technological option that only contacts the nominated list of contacts on an exception basis if the person does not check in. I expect there would be a subscription cost for this service but it would be well worth paying given the peace of mind that it will bring. Thanks.

mattwnz
  #3233183 21-May-2024 16:56
I think St johns do in home solutions like this for people living alone. They don't seem to have much info on their site about their current offerings. My grandma used to use it and had a  button that she had around her neck but i didn't end up helping when she collapsed because she wasn't wearing it and probably wouldn't have been able to press it anyway.. I think the apple watch fall detection and  SOS feature could be an option these days.

 
 
 
 

Sienna

  #3233189 21-May-2024 17:16
The type of scenario I am thinking of is where someone has a medical event overnight and is not able to call for help. Depending on their personal circumstances, it could be a long time, as in days or even longer, before anyone realises that anything is wrong and checks up on them. If they had an app that they checked into every morning, then someone would get notified when they missed the check in. Such an app could save anyone with elderly relatives from having to contact them every day to check they are OK.

Chills
  #3233204 21-May-2024 18:01
I know of "Snug Safety" after a quick search and looking at it, it seems to fit your needs!. Apple Link: Here

 

Edit: Here is another one: Circle Alert Safety. Apple Link: Here



jarledb
Webhead
  #3233206 21-May-2024 18:01
Don't know abuot any app. But I know you can use motion detectors and an alarm system to monitor for movement in a room, and for that system to notify you if there has been no movement in X amount of hours. That might be something to consider, would be a lot perceived intrusion with that than a system that nags you to confirm you are ok every day.

 

I know it would probably start to grind my gears if I had to confirm I was OK at the same time every day, and someone less tech friendly would probably like it even less.




Sienna

  #3233219 21-May-2024 18:20
I don't think you can get Snug Safety in NZ which is a shame as it seems to be what I am looking for. Circle Alert looks like it could be a possibility.

 

Years ago there was a website, which I think was called Kitestring, which offered a fabulous check in service. Sadly it is now defunct.

 

I am not sure that pushing a button on a phone each day to confirm you are ok would be much more onerous than taking daily medication.

 

I no longer have elderly parents to worry about, but when I did, I would have appreciated an app such as the one that I am inquiring about that would have alerted me if they failed to check in rather than me having to remember to text/ring them every day to check up on them. 

Gordy7
  #3233221 21-May-2024 18:22
Check out the options in this app:

 

https://www.seniorsafetyapp.com/

 

 




