outdoorsnz:

Helping a older chap buy an e-bike for street / urban / some gravel roads and perhaps a few trips on some of the cycle trails such as alps to ocean and central otago rail trail.
Have narrowed down to two e-bike brands.
Wattwheels bighorn LS 2024 model
- This looks like a really nice bike
- Ananda m100 300 W 120 NM torque
- 720 WH battery
- Big battery, big torque and quite a bit of range at the lowest setting.
- Have concerns about the 4G inbuilt sim card and security system. Couldn't find any details on sim card, data usage and privacy.
- Net Weight 24kg (battery + 3.75kg)
- Also unsure on 4G battery usage cost
- Could get the 2023 model, but thinking 24 model would be better for resale
- Also very nice looking bike
- Shimano based motor / drive unit, 60 NM torque, 250w i think?
- 630 WH battery. Can be upgraded to 750 w battery.
- Couldn't find specific weight, but around 25kg. Unsure if this is plus battery.
Which is the better bike? Thanks :-)