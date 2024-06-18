outdoorsnz:

Helping a older chap buy an e-bike for street / urban / some gravel roads and perhaps a few trips on some of the cycle trails such as alps to ocean and central otago rail trail.

Have narrowed down to two e-bike brands.

Wattwheels bighorn LS 2024 model

This looks like a really nice bike

Ananda m100 300 W 120 NM torque

720 WH battery

Big battery, big torque and quite a bit of range at the lowest setting.

Have concerns about the 4G inbuilt sim card and security system. Couldn't find any details on sim card, data usage and privacy.

Net Weight 24kg (battery + 3.75kg)

Also unsure on 4G battery usage cost

Could get the 2023 model, but thinking 24 model would be better for resale

eSPRESSO CC 400 EQ

Also very nice looking bike

Shimano based motor / drive unit, 60 NM torque, 250w i think?

630 WH battery. Can be upgraded to 750 w battery.

Couldn't find specific weight, but around 25kg. Unsure if this is plus battery.

Which is the better bike? Thanks :-)