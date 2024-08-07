outdoorsnz

Similar to this forum and loosely related.

On my Android Samsung Galaxy device, I quite like the google fit app as it sits in the background and tracks all my steps. It does a reasonable job of tracking a walk duration / steps in the background but is crap at tracking a bike ride in the background.

And can time track activities using GPS for more precise measurements. OK but limited in details.

What is a good app that would be a better replacement than google fit?

Needs to sit in the background measuring steps etc but also have a good detailed GPS tracking. I interested in better details for my walks in the mountain and also for mountain biking. Not so keen on social.

Prefer something that is open source if possible or at least something that values privacy to some degree. i.e. google does not! Thanks.