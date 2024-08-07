Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHealth and fitnessAndroid Fitness Tracking App Recommendations
outdoorsnz

676 posts

Ultimate Geek


#315691 7-Aug-2024 10:58
Send private message

Similar to this forum and loosely related.

 

On my Android Samsung Galaxy device, I quite like the google fit app as it sits in the background and tracks all my steps. It does a reasonable job of tracking a walk duration / steps in the background but is crap at tracking a bike ride in the background.

 

And can time track activities using GPS for more precise measurements. OK but limited in details.

 

What is a good app that would be a better replacement than google fit?

 

Needs to sit in the background measuring steps etc but also have a good detailed GPS tracking. I interested in better details for my walks in the mountain and also for mountain biking. Not so keen on social.

 

Prefer something that is open source if possible or at least something that values privacy to some degree. i.e. google does not! Thanks.

Create new topic

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8360 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3269033 7-Aug-2024 13:04
Send private message

Since you're using a Samsung Galaxy, have you tried the Samsung Health app? Is it any better/worse than Google? I use Samsung Health in conjunction with a Withings watch and associated app. Not too fussed on anything more/less.




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.



Jase2985
13473 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3269102 7-Aug-2024 16:01
Send private message

Stu: Since you're using a Samsung Galaxy, have you tried the Samsung Health app? Is it any better/worse than Google? I use Samsung Health in conjunction with a Withings watch and associated app. Not too fussed on anything more/less.

 

yea i use it with my galaxy watch but you can use it on its own

 

Think you would be better to manually start an exercise for your walks/cycles then it will fire up the GPS. as i dont think it does so without doing that.

outdoorsnz

676 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3269432 8-Aug-2024 10:49
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

Stu: Since you're using a Samsung Galaxy, have you tried the Samsung Health app? Is it any better/worse than Google? I use Samsung Health in conjunction with a Withings watch and associated app. Not too fussed on anything more/less.

 

yea i use it with my galaxy watch but you can use it on its own

 

Think you would be better to manually start an exercise for your walks/cycles then it will fire up the GPS. as i dont think it does so without doing that.

 

 

Have just installed the Samsung Health app and tried on my morning walk. Does seem to have extra bloatware. i.e is suggesting a walk in the Korean peninsular. 

 

But does look much better to google fit for more details etc.

 

So will give that a little bit of trial period. In terms of the fit data, not sure how this is measured, google fit and samsung health show different numbers, but not far off.

 

Thanks

Create new topic





News and reviews »

LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025 ReviewÂ 
Posted 18-Aug-2025 16:05

Motorola Announces Partnership with One NZ and New Phone Lineup
Posted 12-Aug-2025 07:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 ReviewÂ 
Posted 11-Aug-2025 16:11

Gen Threat Report Reveals Rise in Crypto, Sextortion and Tech Support Scams
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:09

Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:00

A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:43

OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:37

Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:34

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright