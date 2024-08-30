I have had a desktop B/P machine for 20 odd years but have been informed that you can now download an App that will measure your Pulse, B/P & O2 sat's by placing your finger tip over the phones camera lens.

I would assume that this type of App would not be as accurate, and only indicative, compared to my trusty old B/P machine.

But as with all these App's there are a shed load of them in the Apple App Store. Most have in-app purchases or Apple subscriptions.

Can members who are using one of these App's for an Apple iPhone, recommend one and what their pro's & con's are?