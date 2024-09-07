Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Health and fitnessAdjustable Bed Experiences?
networkn

Networkn
#316006 7-Sep-2024 20:54
Hi. 

 

Anyone here got one of the seemingly increasing number of brands that do independent mattresses that adjust? 

 

It's never been something I've been interested in, but at the home show, I was lured into trying one and I must admit I was pretty impressed. 

 

The brand I usually see are tempur and the prices are eye watering, but the brand I tried (went and tried the tempur too afterward) is sleeptime. It had a very practiced sales pitch, which usually makes my alarm bells go off, but I have to say, I was pretty excellent from a comfort perspective. 

 

I am just not sure if it's of dubious value. It has an anti-snore mode etc etc. Value worked out less than going with a top end pillow top luxury mattress and are made in NZ. 

 

Curious to know if anyone else has moved from a traditional flat bed to this and what you feel the pluses and minuses are?

 

Tia

 

 

Batwing
  #3279778 7-Sep-2024 21:08
We were on the edge of ordering one, then I noticed that even though reviews were overwhelmingly positive even on a nz reddit thread. That an Australian review site buried down the rankings had them as absolutely a scam with a high failure to even deliver rate.

I chalked it up to fantastic viral marketing of a too good to be true nature.

 
 
 
 

timmmay
  #3279789 7-Sep-2024 21:30
I've found with a couple of memory foam beds, not tempur but two different ones decent quality memory foam, they wear out and need to be replaced more quickly than with a normal bed. They compact where you sleep. Not totally on topic, but you did mention tempur.

networkn

Networkn
  #3279800 7-Sep-2024 21:38
Batwing: We were on the edge of ordering one, then I noticed that even though reviews were overwhelmingly positive even on a nz reddit thread. That an Australian review site buried down the rankings had them as absolutely a scam with a high failure to even deliver rate.

I chalked it up to fantastic viral marketing of a too good to be true nature.

 

 

 

Would you mind sharing these please?

