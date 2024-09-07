Hi.

Anyone here got one of the seemingly increasing number of brands that do independent mattresses that adjust?

It's never been something I've been interested in, but at the home show, I was lured into trying one and I must admit I was pretty impressed.

The brand I usually see are tempur and the prices are eye watering, but the brand I tried (went and tried the tempur too afterward) is sleeptime. It had a very practiced sales pitch, which usually makes my alarm bells go off, but I have to say, I was pretty excellent from a comfort perspective.

I am just not sure if it's of dubious value. It has an anti-snore mode etc etc. Value worked out less than going with a top end pillow top luxury mattress and are made in NZ.

Curious to know if anyone else has moved from a traditional flat bed to this and what you feel the pluses and minuses are?

Tia