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ForumsHealth and fitnessStarted running, what's the issue with my lower legs?
David321

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#316089 16-Sep-2024 07:57
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Hi all,

 

I posted a wee while ago about my issue sleeping, I have since made some improvement with regular exercise and slightly less fluids before bed.

 

I am doing one of those Samsung Health work out programmes, specifically the "Run 5K" programme (anyone done this or any of the other Samsung Health programmes?)

 

I am enjoying it and looking forward to (hopefully) getting fitter and able to run a decent distance but there is one issue so far I feel may be a barrier to achieving this. When power walking or jogging for a short distance as the programme verbally tells you to do so i get very very stiff muscles each side of my shin bones and both calf muscles also do the same, they actually get quite sore unless I am walking at a normal speed.

 

I am not puffed or anything and feel as though I could do much better but the stiffness and pain resulting from that stiffness in my shins and calves makes it to hard to go at a higher pace.

 

My question is, is there anything I could do to fix this? I feel as though the limitation to my running should be shortness of breath, which would improve with more fitness, but at the moment the limitation is the paint in my legs.  




_David_

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TechSol
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  #3282453 16-Sep-2024 08:15
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Might be worth seeing a physio, but it could be tight hamstrings (They in turn make your lower leg really tight and sore) - do you have a desk job?

 

 



David321

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  #3282455 16-Sep-2024 08:25
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TechSol:

 

Might be worth seeing a physio, but it could be tight hamstrings (They in turn make your lower leg really tight and sore) - do you have a desk job?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yeah I have a desk job, is that relevant? well its not 100% desk, but there is a lot of time at the desk anyway. Ill consider a physio, just wanted to check if this was normal first and possibly get some tips here (which will also save the cost of a physio appointment).




_David_

nzkc
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  #3282457 16-Sep-2024 08:36
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Usual disclaimers of "seek professional medical advice not some opinion from some dude on the internet"... that said:

 

Maybe shin splints. See: https://www.webmd.com/fitness-exercise/shin-splints



eracode
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  #3282458 16-Sep-2024 08:41
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Given that you have just started doing this, are you wearing a pair of sports shoes that are specifically designed for running/walking?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

alasta
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  #3282462 16-Sep-2024 08:51
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There are a number of possible causes, but I recall in the other thread you mentioned that you are wanting to lose weight. Often when people first start running for the purpose of weight loss they find that they land quite hard and have to apply a lot of vertical force to lift themselves back up when they take the next step. 

 

Running is all about discipline and consistency, and over time you should find that your weight decreases and your cardio fitness increases so things just naturally get easier. In the interim you could try a bit of strength training, like a rowing machine, and see if that helps. 

DMWellington
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  #3282463 16-Sep-2024 08:56
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Warm up! I do about half an hour minimum of mostly hip work and dynamic stretching before I run. If I don't everything gets tight and causes issues down the track. Google run warm ups and get in the habit of doing it every run. I also stretch after but that's mainly due to tight glutes that cause me back pain if I don't.

 

It takes time for the body to get used to running so take your time and run slow, like really slow. Don't worry about pace until you are comfortable running distance. I've helped train friends to go from the couch to a half marathon so I firmly believe anyone can run, it just takes time and patience.

 

Meanwhile, I'm currently training for a 100K Ultra Marathon - this is what happens when you get the running bug haha.

 
 
 
 

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eracode
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  #3282465 16-Sep-2024 08:59
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Also I'm guessing that you're running on the flat? If not, maybe avoid hills until you get used to the flat - hills obviously change the angles at which your feet meet the ground and can accentuate initial problems.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

kiwi_64
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  #3282466 16-Sep-2024 09:00
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I recall that we I retarted running years ago, I initially experienced shin splints (as above, may or may not be what you are experiencing)

 

A podiatrist was able to test an make up some orthotics.  Worked a charm, and no longer required after 6 months.  Never experienced since

TechSol
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  #3282493 16-Sep-2024 09:14
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David321:

 

Yeah I have a desk job, is that relevant? well its not 100% desk, but there is a lot of time at the desk anyway. Ill consider a physio, just wanted to check if this was normal first and possibly get some tips here (which will also save the cost of a physio appointment).

 

 

 

 

Yup it's relevant - people that sit a lot end up with tight hamstrings, which lead to all sorts of other things.

Eva888
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  #3282495 16-Sep-2024 09:20
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If you are very heavy, maybe reconsider running from the get go Do walking first and gradually get into running when you are fitter.

 

Don't want to scare you but few years back our neighbour decided to start running to lose weight, on returning he had a heart attack and it was too late to save him by the time ambulance arrived. That was his first run.

blackjack17
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  #3282499 16-Sep-2024 09:56
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Could be a number of things depending on current fitness and exercise history

 

  • I often find the first kilometer or so does hurt (but I don't stretch) and once through it it all loosens up.  If it is just achy muscle pain it could just be muscles complaining, if it is sharp localised it could be something else (not a doctor)

 

 

What are the bottoms of your shoes telling you? | Ohio State Health & Discovery

 

  • A hard foam roller can be good for muscle tightness in the calves 

     

    • either before or after exercise 

1 Foam Roller - Assorted

 

 

 

  • Being dehydrated can cause muscle pain
  • DOMs (Delayed onset muscle soreness) is a real thing esp when first starting out 




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David321

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  #3282506 16-Sep-2024 10:08
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Thanks all, looks like it could quite possibly be shin splints (although its my claves also). There is plenty of info on treating this, but not much info on weather this will cease being a problem as I run more?

 

For what its worth, as other people have asked, I have good shoes and am not overweight.




_David_

Scott3
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  #3282508 16-Sep-2024 10:15
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When I trained for a half marathon (over a decade ago now), I had issues with shin splints, somebody else posted a link above.

I was super fit at the time, but new to running.

Core of the issue was that my ankles rolled outwards with every foot strike.

 

 

 

 

 

Whatever the issue is, don't push through it. Much easier to avoid injury than to recover from one.

I started with a physio, and they refereed me to a podiatrist.


 

A major cause of the issue was that I was using a set of trail running shoes with little heal stabilization. They sent me to shoe science (any shoe place where they video you running will do), to buy shoes that stopped the ankle role, then had custom insoles made (super uncomfortable), and modified my technique.

 

Above stabilized my issue enough I could run my target event.

blackjack17
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  #3282511 16-Sep-2024 10:37
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David321:

 

Thanks all, looks like it could quite possibly be shin splints (although its my claves also). There is plenty of info on treating this, but not much info on weather this will cease being a problem as I run more?

 

For what its worth, as other people have asked, I have good shoes and am not overweight.

 

 

Just want to point out it often isn't a matter of good shoes but having the right shoes.

 

Check the wear patterns on an old pair of shoes.




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alasta
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  #3282514 16-Sep-2024 10:52
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Worn shoes also tend to lead to injury. Earlier this year I got a painful knee injury with shoes that had done nearly 1500km, and it was surprising how quickly the pain eased with new shoes. I won't go beyond 1000km in future, but some experts seem to recommend even 800km as a limit. 

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