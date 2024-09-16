Hi all,

I posted a wee while ago about my issue sleeping, I have since made some improvement with regular exercise and slightly less fluids before bed.

I am doing one of those Samsung Health work out programmes, specifically the "Run 5K" programme (anyone done this or any of the other Samsung Health programmes?)

I am enjoying it and looking forward to (hopefully) getting fitter and able to run a decent distance but there is one issue so far I feel may be a barrier to achieving this. When power walking or jogging for a short distance as the programme verbally tells you to do so i get very very stiff muscles each side of my shin bones and both calf muscles also do the same, they actually get quite sore unless I am walking at a normal speed.

I am not puffed or anything and feel as though I could do much better but the stiffness and pain resulting from that stiffness in my shins and calves makes it to hard to go at a higher pace.

My question is, is there anything I could do to fix this? I feel as though the limitation to my running should be shortness of breath, which would improve with more fitness, but at the moment the limitation is the paint in my legs.