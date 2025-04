Hi.

I wondered if anyone had a skincare regime for lazy guys who just want to take care of themselves a bit better with minimal effort?

In particular I'd really like to find a moisturiser that isn't greasy or thick and horrible to put on.

Ive tried the Nivea Q10 and the Loreal Men Expert and prefer the Loreal.

I've heard something with SPF and something with Vitamin C is a decent idea too.

I'd appreciate any ideas.