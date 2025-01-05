Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHealth and fitnessOffline Maps on Apple Watch
alasta

6648 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#318298 5-Jan-2025 11:46
Send private message quote this post

Has anyone managed to get offline maps working properly on an Apple Watch? When I download a map to my watch it works fine for about a week at which point I get a notification on the watch telling me that I can't use the map any more because I need to download a new version of it. This appears to require me to go into Apple Maps on my phone, turn off the 'sync with apple watch' setting, then turn it back on again in order to force a refresh of the maps.

 

Should it not be refreshing regularly when it's on the charger? Is it normal to have to repeat this manual procedure every week in order to keep the same maps available on the watch?

 

For reference, here are the settings I have selected:

 

Create new topic
boosacnoodle
932 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3327835 5-Jan-2025 15:02
Send private message quote this post

Do you have more than one Apple Watch paired? Ie for use overnight

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung (affiliate link).
alasta

6648 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3327863 5-Jan-2025 16:33
Send private message quote this post

No, definitely just one. 

alasta

6648 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3348389 27-Feb-2025 16:02
Send private message quote this post

As an update, I have read the documentation on Apple's support site but there is nothing beyond what I am already doing. I noticed that the offline maps settings contains an instruction to have both iPhone and Apple Watch both connected to wifi while the watch is charging - I have checked this but to no avail.

 

I rang Apple earlier this week and the person I spoke with confirmed that the offline maps on the watch are supposed to update automatically but she wasn't able to confirm the refresh interval or what triggers the refresh. She talked me through the process of unpairing and repairing the watch, but this had a whole lot of unintended consequences and did not resolve the original problem. 

 

The only remaining solution is to let the maps to expire from the watch - which typically occurs every week or two - and then force a refresh by manually toggling the 'sync with Apple Watch' option.

 

I am not impressed. Garmin's implementation of maps is far more seamless. 



wellygary
8150 posts

Uber Geek


  #3348391 27-Feb-2025 16:15
Send private message quote this post

It certainly looks like you are not alone in being frustrated by "expiring" maps

 

https://discussions.apple.com/thread/255283618?sortBy=rank

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright