Has anyone managed to get offline maps working properly on an Apple Watch? When I download a map to my watch it works fine for about a week at which point I get a notification on the watch telling me that I can't use the map any more because I need to download a new version of it. This appears to require me to go into Apple Maps on my phone, turn off the 'sync with apple watch' setting, then turn it back on again in order to force a refresh of the maps.

Should it not be refreshing regularly when it's on the charger? Is it normal to have to repeat this manual procedure every week in order to keep the same maps available on the watch?

For reference, here are the settings I have selected: