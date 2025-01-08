Hi all, my wife's parents have just arrived on a 6 month visitor visa. They are both a bit unwell and we took the mother to the Riccarton Clinic to see a doctor a few days ago (we live in Christchurch), the cost was $300 and their travel insurance will not reimburse them until they are back home, which is in about 5.5 months.



Now the father is still unwell and getting a bit worse and we need him to see a doctor also, my question is is $300 the going rate for a non resident to see a doctor in NZ? It seems very excessive for 15 mins of a doctors time and perhaps there are better options than the riccarton clinic?



The mother was prescribed some medication and told to return if she does not improve, and it looks like she may need to return after all, meaning another $300 fee, and if we have the same with her father it will be another two $300 fees.



_David_